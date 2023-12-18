Ibsen Martínez is fired after confessing that he hit women

Caracas. The consequences for the Venezuelan columnist, screenwriter and writer Ibsen Martínez They keep coming after he admitted that there was beaten some of their partners. The newspaper The country (Spain) fired him and then the magazine The Malpensant (Colombia) He removed him from his list of collaborators, as announced on December 16.

The newspaper The country On Saturday, December 16, he published a text based on an interview he did with Martínez and in which he publicly responded to allegations of gender violence. At the journalistic meeting he gave the name of two victims and recalled at least three attacks. Eight sources confirmed that the circle of Venezuelan intellectuals was aware of the writer’s violent behavior.

“He writer Ibsen Martínez has admitted his mistreatment of women in the past. Sexist violence is intolerable. For this reason, while leaving the payroll of collaborators of The country of Spain, we made the decision to withdraw it from the The Malpensant”says the tweet from the Colombian magazine.

The Malpensant He made his decision, but it came too late, according to some users on the social network X. One of the screenwriter’s victims, the Venezuelan writer and philosopher Sandra Caula, He told his story in 2019, when he published the article Secret to you. He also wrote to the Colombian magazine, but received no support. This lack of solidarity at the time is being criticized on the networks.

He writer and director of The Malpensant, Andres Hoyos, ratified the decision they made and that they expressed in their X account on December 16; However, in The country He points out that since 2019 he was aware of the violent behavior of the Venezuelan writer.

The Spanish media points out that Hoyos investigated, but did not provide support to the victim. This situation was questioned by several X users, who believe that The Malpensant should have made this decision much earlier and not expect a chain reaction, which occurred when the violent behavior of the Venezuelan playwright became public domain. This was revealed by journalist Braulio García Jaén in his text Ibsen Martínez, the intellectual who hit women: “You are alone, bastard, because you are an abuser,” published in The country.

Sandra Caula published on December 16 on her X account: “Just one comment: this is not about rogue or sick victimizers and brave or cowardly victims, This is about who you are. Look at each other. Think about it. Y good weekend”.

