IC 342 Hidden Galaxy – Spectrum of Science

© Matthias Schmidt

This picture was taken from my garden terrace over two nights in otherwise cloudy January on January 10th and 11th, 2024. The galaxy is located in the Giraffe constellation near the galactic equator. It is somewhat hidden among the gas, dust and stars of the Milky Way, hence the name “Hidden Galaxy”. The galaxy is 11 million light-years away and was discovered in 1892 by the English astronomer Dennig.

Data about the image

ObjectIC 342 Hidden GalaxyLocationBritz (Brandenburg)Time 01/11/2024 11:00 p.m. CETCameraASI 533 CTelescope/Lens Skywatcher 150P ModifiedMount EQ 5Exposure time80 x 3 min.Post-processingAPP, Photoshop Show complete image Average rating:

