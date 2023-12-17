Icardi’s image that upset the fans… His foot is bandaged

#Icardis #image #upset #fans.. #foot #bandaged

Mauro Icardi, who started the season very well in Galatasaray, has remained silent lately. The Argentinian striker scored three times in the 10 matches he played after the Beşiktaş derby.

In Galatasaray, Mauro Icardi could not make the desired scoring contribution in recent weeks. It was observed that the star striker, who has not been able to recover since the injury he suffered in the Beşiktaş derby, had his foot bandaged in the latest posts.

The 30-year-old player played in 26 matches last season when he was on loan. The Argentinian star scored 23 goals and produced 8 assists during this period.

Mauro Icardi started this season well too. The experienced striker succeeded in scoring 14 goals in his first 15 matches in the league and Europe.

Icardi injured his heel in the Beşiktaş derby played in the 9th week of the Super League. The Argentinian football player played with a needle in all the matches he played on the field after that match.

Mauro Icardi had problems scoring after his injury. Icardi has found the net only three times in the 10 matches he has played in the league and Europe since October 21.

Galatasaray’s technical staff and medical team are working hard to get Icardi back to his old form. Special boots were produced for the Argentinian player, whose pain continues from time to time. It is aimed for Icardi to fully recover in a short time.

