Ice cream scam, be careful not to fall for it: everyone is doing it and they are losing a lot of money

Ever heard of the ice cream scam? Many are perpetrating it and many are already losing out.

Il ice-cream how good it is. And not only in summer, when we want it most to cool off from the heat, but also in winter.

Italians love this food which generates millions of euros every year. According to an investigation by Coldiretti: “Ice cream generates a total turnover of 2.7 billion thanks to the presence of 39 thousand national ice cream shops that employ 75 thousand people”.

The money making does not only concern the actual sale of the final product, but everything that revolves around it. That is, specify “Ben 220 million liters of milk, 64 million kilos of sugars, 21 million kilos of fresh fruit and 29 million kilos of other products during the year with a clear impact on supplier companies committed to guaranteeing quality ingredients”.

But unfortunately, as often happens and as we all know, where there is a lot of money, scams can arise to make even more money. And even ice cream has its own; Let’s find out what it consists of the ice cream scam.

The ice cream scam: what it consists of

What has been nicknamed the ice cream scam has taken hold almost everywhere, but has been identified above all in Germany. And it is unfortunately a direct consequence of the inflation that has hit us for a few years. What they have in common ice cream and inflation we’ll explain it right away.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine we have been hit by an increase in the prices of practically all products on the market. For example, sugar has increased by as much as 54%. And since sugar is one of the basic ingredients of ice cream, it goes without saying that the final product also costs more. And precisely 23% more. And here the scam began.

What it’s actually about

Someone noticed that despite the increase in prices, some large distribution chains continued to market packaged ice cream at the same price. And he realized the deception. Precisely to note the practice called shrinkflation and the Hamburg Consumer Center reported it. And he talked about “fraud”, in quotation marks since it is not really a scam but a practice which is gaining traction in the trade.

The packaging looks the same, the price is the same, but upon closer inspection the weight of the product has dropped. Or, in the case of ice creams, there are fewer pieces. So next time you buy packaged ice cream, read the label carefully, to avoid paying the same price but having less product.

