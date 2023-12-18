Iceland, the Netherlands and Denmark are the countries where the best pensions are received

The American consultancy Mercer published an annual report analyzing 47 different retirement income systems around the world.

Three countries have dominated the Mercer CFA Institute global index since 2021. Iceland (average 84.6), the Netherlands (average 84.4) and Denmark (average 81.8) were considered to have the best systems of pensions in these countries in the last three years.

“They all have large industrial funds with defined contributions from workers and employers. They have mandatory or near-mandatory schemes. These countries benefit from good economies of scale compared to more fragmented markets like the UK for occupational pensions,” Eimear Walsh, head of investment and wealth at Mercer, told “CNBC”.

The Netherlands achieved the highest global index value (85.0) this year thanks to good benefits, a strong asset base and solid regulation, while popular European destinations such as Spain, Italy and Croatia face some shortcomings.

