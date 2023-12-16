iCellate Medical has analyzed the first patient sample in the METRO study

#iCellate #Medical #analyzed #patient #sample #METRO #study

Stockholm, Sweden – December 15, 2023 – iCellate continues the validation of its CellMate® circulating tumor cell (CTC) platform in various cancer types. This week we have included the first patient sample in the METRO study, a multicenter phase III study in prostate cancer that is being conducted in Sweden.

CellMate® is a circulating tumor cell (CTC)-based platform for early detection of cancer cells and biomarker analysis. The isolation of CTCs in the blood provides a more comprehensive analysis of genomic and protein biomarkers to support treatment selection.

Clinical practice for the diagnosis and characterization of cancer today requires a tumor tissue biopsy. However, a tissue biopsy is not always available and may be associated with complications.

The goal of the METRO study is to study metastatic prostate cancer with limited spread. Standard treatment will be compared with precision radiation in addition to investigating whether precision radiation can prolong survival.

The METRO study includes men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer or recurrence after curative treatment with 1-3 distant metastases identified by PSMA-PET. The patients are randomized between standard hormone treatment and treatment with precision radiation against visible metastases in addition. The study plans to include 118 patients.

CellMate® in prostate cancer

Despite the fact that prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men, the question of whether to carry out general screening for prostate cancer remains unanswered. Today’s screening tools, PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and Sthlm3 tests, have not achieved high enough sensitivity to be approved for national screening.

The goal is to investigate the ability of CellMates® to detect CTCs in different disease stages, while examining the expression of the cell surface marker PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen). Cancer patients who express PSMA may benefit from a PSMA-targeted treatment, a growing area of ​​development in the pharmaceutical industry.

– We want to show that CellMate® can detect PSMA positivity in tandem with PET scanning, which enables exciting collaboration opportunities with pharmaceutical companies. Using CellMate® as a companion diagnostic for targeted drugs would mean that more patients receive the right treatment in a cost-effective way, says Pelle Redare, CEO of iCellate.

About iCellate

iCellate was founded in 2011 as a spinoff from research conducted at Karolinska Institutet and Karolinska Hospital. The company has its headquarters and accredited laboratory in Hagalund in Solna, where it performs all its services. iCellate analyzes circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and DNA to support clinicians with cancer diagnostics throughout the disease lifecycle. Read more at icellate.se.

