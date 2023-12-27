IDF Arrests and Strips Palestinian Elderly and Children of Their Clothes, Then Uploads on Social Media

#IDF #Arrests #Strips #Palestinian #Elderly #Children #Clothes #Uploads #Social #Media

SERAMBINEWS.COM – Update on the conflict in Gaza Hamas vs Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released a video on social media about the Palestinians they arrested.

It can be seen in the video circulating that the Palestinian citizens who were hostages were gathered in a playground in North Gaza.

The Palestinian hostages range from children to the elderly.

Israeli soldiers also reportedly stripped the hostages of their clothes.

The video also shows Israeli tank barrels placed in front of the Palestinians.

The fate of the Palestinian is unknown, as the Israeli army has not commented on the post, citing Anadolu Agency.

It is known that the latest Israeli attacks killed at least 20,700 Palestinians.

Most of them were women and children, and injured 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

Israel’s onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal area’s housing damaged and destroyed.

Meanwhile nearly 2 million people have been displaced, amid severe shortages of food and clean water.

Senior Palestinian Politician Arrested by Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing in Gaza. (Via Tribune)

The Israeli army said it had arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the West Bank, along with other leftist party activists.

Jarrar (60) is a leading figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), citing Al Jazeera.

Jarrar was previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September 2020 after being detained without trial.