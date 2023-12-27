IDF Arrests and Strips Palestinian Elderly and Children of Their Clothes, Then Uploads on Social Media

#IDF #Arrests #Strips #Palestinian #Elderly #Children #Clothes #Uploads #Social #Media

SERAMBINEWS.COM – Update on the conflict in Gaza Hamas vs Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released a video on social media about the Palestinians they arrested.

It can be seen in the video circulating that the Palestinian citizens who were hostages were gathered in a playground in North Gaza.

The Palestinian hostages range from children to the elderly.

Israeli soldiers also reportedly stripped the hostages of their clothes.

The video also shows Israeli tank barrels placed in front of the Palestinians.

The fate of the Palestinian is unknown, as the Israeli army has not commented on the post, citing Anadolu Agency.

It is known that the latest Israeli attacks killed at least 20,700 Palestinians.

Most of them were women and children, and injured 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

Israel’s onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal area’s housing damaged and destroyed.

Meanwhile nearly 2 million people have been displaced, amid severe shortages of food and clean water.

Senior Palestinian Politician Arrested by Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing in Gaza. (Via Tribune)

The Israeli army said it had arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the West Bank, along with other leftist party activists.

Jarrar (60) is a leading figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), citing Al Jazeera.

Jarrar was previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September 2020 after being detained without trial.

Also Read:  Rescuers: 76 members of a family were killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Flu, covid and syncytial, the cocktail of respiratory viruses that is already straining health centers
Flu, covid and syncytial, the cocktail of respiratory viruses that is already straining health centers
Posted on
$50 million reward for information about the murder of Mayor Jhonatan Alvarez, which occurred this Tuesday in Florida, Valle
$50 million reward for information about the murder of Mayor Jhonatan Alvarez, which occurred this Tuesday in Florida, Valle
Posted on
IDF Arrests and Strips Palestinian Elderly and Children of Their Clothes, Then Uploads on Social Media
IDF Arrests and Strips Palestinian Elderly and Children of Their Clothes, Then Uploads on Social Media
Posted on
«One billion for low-income households. Bonus for cars produced in Italy”
«One billion for low-income households. Bonus for cars produced in Italy”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News