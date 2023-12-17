IDF Kills Woman and Her Child in Gaza Catholic Church, Israeli Artillery Sieges Monastery

#IDF #Kills #Woman #Child #Gaza #Catholic #Church #Israeli #Artillery #Sieges #Monastery

SERAMBINEWS.COM – An Israeli sniper killed a mother and daughter, and wounded seven others at the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, Saturday (16/12/2023).

Local Latin Catholic Church authorities said the victims were Nahed and her daughter Samar.

“An Israeli army sniper killed two women (Nahed and her daughter Samar) inside the Holy Family parish in Gaza on Saturday,” said the media office of the Latin Patriarchate, based in the city of Jerusalem, where the church is located in Gaza City.

The office said one woman fell while trying to save another, they headed to the convent.

In addition, seven other people were injured while trying to provide aid, he said, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Shots were directed at them inside the walls of the monastery, and there was no resistance in the area,” he added.

In addition, an Israeli artillery vehicle targeted the convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa (Missionaries of Charity) in Gaza City.

It is known that the monastery accommodates more than 54 people with disabilities.

“Fuel tanks and power generators were destroyed, in addition to extensive damage that makes the site unsuitable for residence or care for people with disabilities,” the report continued.

The statement also said three children were injured within the walls of the monastery on Friday (15/12/2023), as a result of intensive Israeli shelling of the city.

During the current conflict, which began on October 7, Israel has attacked churches, hospitals and schools, in defiance of the rules of war.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and launched ground attacks in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Israeli security forces patrol as Palestinian Muslims prepare to perform Friday prayers along a street in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of east Jerusalem, on December 8, 2023

At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed and 51,000 injured in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

