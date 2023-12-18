IDF Sniper Shoots Woman in Gaza Catholic Church, Italian Foreign Minister: Hamas Is in Tunnel

#IDF #Sniper #Shoots #Woman #Gaza #Catholic #Church #Italian #Foreign #Minister #Hamas #Tunnel

Israeli soldiers walk near the border of the Gaza Strip, December 14, 2023. Israel shot two women who took refuge in a Catholic church in Gaza.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, ROME — Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticized Israel for snipers (sniper) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted a Catholic Church in Gaza. Italy rarely rebukes Israel regarding its conflict with the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

“To me, it seems serious that there are snipers shooting inside Christian churches. The terrorists are not there. Hamas is in the underground tunnels,” said Tajani on the sidelines of a Foreign Ministry event in Rome, Monday (18/ 12/2023).

The Jerusalem Patriarchate said over the weekend that a woman and her daughter were shot dead at the Holy Family Parish compound in Gaza. The Patriarchate also said seven other people were shot and wounded at the same place.

The incident was regretted by Pope Francis. On Sunday (17/12/2023), the Pope stated that Israel was using terrorism tactics in Gaza.

source: Antara, Anadolu