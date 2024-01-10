Idukki district hartal complete | Madhyamam

Thodupuzha: The Governor did not sign the Bhupativ Niyama Bhedgati Bill. LDF calls in district to protest against Tupuzha Cheita Hartal Poornam. Private buses are not running the service. At the same time, KSRTC service was conducted. Private vehicles and auto taxis also stopped. During the demonstration in the morning, some vehicles, including Hirange, were stopped. Attendance in government offices was less.

44 on Tuesday morning from Thodupuzha KSRTC depot. Buses serviced. Only four services to Hirange were disrupted in the district. The authorities said. Samaran came to Thodupuzha Head Post Office with protest. The coolies broke the chair and the plants. The police arrived and calmed down the situation. With the arrival of the Governor Thotupuzha, SFI, DYF. The protest led by I activists showed the black flag. Moved to In the city which was under Kantha police circle, there were eight premises. There was no untoward incident even though there was a ring flag protest.

The remaining vehicles were released

Kattappana: Hartal was full in the high range. Private buses left from the bus stops. Government and private educational institutions and credit markets are closed. ton Attendance in government offices was less. Even if Samaranukulik vehicles are stopped at Kattappana Central Junction Not caught. Many nationalized banks are closed.

