IEX Closing Call of Thursday, December 28, 2023

Not much commotion today on the trading floor in Amsterdam. Literal. Three quarters of the screens were black in the absence of traders. Despite the thin trading, there are few major results to report. Prosus is the big AEX winner of the day with a plus of 1.90%. ING ends at the bottom with a loss of 0.82%. One more day to go and the trade fair year is over.

Hello! Gold is also there

2023 was of course the story of the Magnificent Seven, those few American tech companies that are now worth a lot. In the shadow of the tech violence, this year also saw the rise of gold, a much less offensive asset. Falling interest rates and increased geopolitical tensions have boosted demand, and the end is not yet in sight.

The price of precious metal reached a new all-time high yesterday. YTD there was an increase of more than 14%. Well, measured in dollars, because the gold price in euros already peaked on December 1. Due to the recent weakening of the dollar, euro investors have benefited less from the increased gold price this year with a return of more than 10%. Today the gold price moved around yesterday’s closing position. At a quarter to six, the gold price was 0.13% lower.

Gold price in dollars

Is the high gold price a reason to be in companies that specialize in gold mining, such as Barrick Gold and Newmont. The IEX Investor Desk compared them and chose a clear winner.

Top three risers/fallers Amsterdam

Bad luck for Jet

Just Eat Takeaway today is not a good day with a loss of 1.77%. The meal delivery company competes in a number of countries with Deliveroo, Delivery Hero, DoorDash and Uber, among others. According to analyst Martin Crum, there is clearly unfair competition: employees at JET are employees, with all the burdens that entails, but at a number of competitors, employees are unfairly freelancers. According to Crum, this gives the competition an unfair advantage and that is material.

Crum: “The question is when the EU will enforce this. It will then turn out that JET performs significantly better than many competitors and a further shake-out can be expected. Unfortunately, an agreement in principle on this matter fell through earlier this month. Remarkably, France was obstructive – a country with a fairly rigid labor market where employee rights are of paramount importance. That leaves European countries to work on this individually.”

What does this mean for Just Eat Takeaway’s investment case? Read the extensive analysis by JET watcher and JET investor Martin Crum.

Bristol-Myers fills pipeline at a premium

Just across the ocean is the pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (+0.18% at 5:45 PM) currently on the acquisition trail. The company has announced two billion-dollar acquisitions within a week. First, the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics was reported for a transaction value of no less than $14 billion. The deal had barely been announced when the next acquisition presented itself. BMS is now also purchasing RayzeBio with a transaction value of $4.1 billion. Sensible?

Analyst Martin Crum: “Although it was already clear that the group was looking for opportunities to compensate for an expected loss of revenue from medicines whose patents will expire in the short term, this is a rare aggressive and quite risky strategy by BMS. ” Read his analysis and final verdict.

Broad market

Little movement today on the stock markets, here in Europe and in the US. When Amsterdam closes, Wall Street is slightly in the plus. It cannot have a name. Oil is losing considerably today (Brent: -1.26% to $78.24), as is bitcoin (-2.16%). The dollar strengthened slightly today.

Annuities

Dutch and German interest rates will fall further, while the American and British 10-year rates will rise. The Dutch ten-year rate is currently almost a third lower than in mid-October. That should give you some breathing space. The fear that the American ten-year bond will pass 5% has now also subsided.

Dutch ten-year: 2.25% (-1.10%)

German ten-year: 1.93% (-1.85%)

British ten-year: 3.50% (+1.99%)

Italian ten-year: 3.58% (+1.16%)

US ten-year: 3.80% (+0.38%)

Japanese ten-year: 0.597% (+1.10%)

Reference time: 5 p.m

Nothing stops the sustainability revolution

2022 but also 2023 were not the best years for sustainable investors. The sharp rise in interest rates was particularly painful. Financing offshore wind farms, for example, appears to have become quite unaffordable. But this could of course change completely in the coming years if interest rates are at lower levels and governments share more in the risks.

The course of the Danish Orsted, utility company and sustainability champion, tells a lot.

It is clear that the climate problems, which were previously only predicted, are now becoming reality. Something has to happen. It is positive that half of Dutch electricity this year came from renewable sources, mainly from biomass and wind energy, but the share of solar energy is also increasing. At least, that’s what Energy Generation reports. The fact that people used 5% less electricity this year also helps, of course.

Want to know more about sustainable investment opportunities? Read the latest ESG online magazine from IEX Profs.

Advice

Agenda for Friday December 29, the last day of the fair

No figures or meetings tomorrow from companies at home and abroad.

Macro news? Figures on Dutch retail turnover and Dutch producer prices in November will be released at half past six.

The Purchasing Managers Index Chicago will be presented at a quarter to four in the afternoon. That is a thing, provided it deviates significantly from consensus expectations.

How do you rank in the stock market competition? Which AEX share do you expect the most from in the coming month, and of course also the least?

