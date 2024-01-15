If he earned 2 million in Chivas, the salary that Alexis Vega would have in Toluca

#earned #million #Chivas #salary #Alexis #Vega #Toluca

Alexis Vega He has been one of the players who has generated the most controversy in Chivas. And the last thing that was known about the red-and-white number 10 was that he would be ‘frozen’ by his team if he ends up staying in the remaining 6 months of his contract. Therefore, the attacker sought advice from the Mexican Soccer Players Association without any success. Since the player continues training separately in Verde Valle.

However, Carlos Rodrigo Hernández would report that the rojiblanco player could reach Cruz Azul. All this after negotiations with Cruz Azul They will not come to fruition. Therefore, the Fox Sports México journalist comments that everything indicates that Vega would return to his old club. Already talking about the possible cost of the operation that could result from his return to the State of Mexico.

In that sense, Alexis Vega would earn less than 2 million dollars per year he earns in Chivas, according to infobae. Since the salary that I could aspire to in Toluca would be 1 million dollars. Having the same salary as players like Tiago Foxes o Claudio Baeza. That is, the Mexican would earn half the salary he currently receives in Verde Valle, which would be a considerable reduction.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the negotiation with Alexis Vega is finally closed. Since it has been said that one of the reasons why he has been separated from the team is because of his possible departure to another team. Well, an injury could be the reason why the doors to the 10 are definitely closed to some other club. We will finally see what will happen with the Vega case.