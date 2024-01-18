“If he recovers at all, it will take a long time. He has serious problems,” said the girl’s mother. He had been raped by his stepfather for years

#recovers #long #time #problems #girls #mother #raped #stepfather #years

The condition for the man instead of three years in prison caused a wave of indignation among readers and experts. The man’s rant about how important it is for him that “the child has a roof over his head” is not an original recipe in the courts.

In the vast majority of cases, however, the courts dismiss it with the sentence: “That’s what you should have thought when you committed the crime.”

We share the same household only because circumstances have not yet allowed me to leave with the children

mother of a raped daughter

But the woodcutter, who still lives with the mother of the raped girl and other children, claimed to the court how the family is now settled and functioning at one hundred percent, even though the man does not even know how much he owes due to several foreclosures.

However, the news had the opportunity to communicate with the mother of the raped girl, i.e. the man’s girlfriend. And he sees the matter in a completely different way, which casts doubt on whether the court simply did not suit the man.

“I refuse that we would be locked up and stick together as a family. Yes, we still share the same household, but only because the circumstances did not yet allow me to leave with the children,” the woman wrote.

“We don’t work as a family and we never will. I threw him out several times, unfortunately in vain,” she added.

According to her, she had no chance to present the testimony that could confirm or refute the man’s defense at the court.

I received an official summons to the district court, it was subsequently canceled by a simple e-mail

“I received an official summons to the district court, it was subsequently canceled by a simple e-mail. The only place I was in was the interrogation, when the police started solving everything,” said the woman.

Another reason why the regional court converted the sentence into a conditional sentence was, with reference to an expert opinion, that repeated rape would not have a significant negative impact on the girl.

But according to the mother, it is different. The girl is under the care of a psychiatrist, she even had to be hospitalized and is facing serious problems. “If he recovers at all, it will take a long time, there is not much progress yet,” she added.

