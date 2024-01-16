“If he says something to me, I’ll blow him up, I swear.”

#Ill #blow #swear

The Classic for the Spanish Super Cup has left the atmosphere between Real Madrid and Barcelona players very hot. During the duel there were moments of tension and provocation.

Pep Guardiola’s phrase that generates echo after Real Madrid’s victory over Barcelona: “If he calls me…”

Vinicius Junior, who likes to move on the field, exasperating his rival, was the protagonist of several frictions, in addition to being the star of the match, scoring three goals.

After the game, the Brazilian acknowledged that his person generates a lot of controversy, such as the confrontation he had with Ferran Torres to whom he indicated the score of the game 4-1 with his fingers.

This attitude provoked angry reactions in players like Ferran Torres, who, unable to contain his anger, was captured by ‘Movistar’ cameras expressing his frustration with strong words and threats towards Vinicius.

“I’ll give him a shit if he tells me something, I swear” or “If the asshole tells me something, I’ll give him a shit and I’ll blow him up, kid.”

Previously, Vinicius and Ferran had a friction when Real Madrid beat Barcelona 0-4 in the Copa del Rey. That day Vini uttered an ugly phrase Torres: “You are very bad,” he told him.

They will have to see each other again, but the atmosphere between these two players is not so good. We will have to see if there is another friction.