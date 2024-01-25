‘If I ever go to pick out a wedding dress, I won’t take Anneke’s friends with me’

#pick #wedding #dress #wont #Annekes #friends

After the awkward vicissitudes between Sarath and Malou, the match between Jeppe and Jantine is on Married at First Sight a relief to see. Jeppe makes me so very happy. That boy radiates such cheerfulness and positivity. Their families really like it and so do I. And, not unimportantly, the couple also really likes each other: “He’s a cutie,” says Jeppe.

As one of the first participants in the history of the dating program, Jeppe manages to put an end to that cringeworthy first dance moment. “Come on people, this is way too awkward!” he shouts to his wedding guests. Applause for Jeppe! In any case, his wedding day can’t go wrong if he doesn’t have to sleep on the couch. Like a true gentleman, he makes no moves during the wedding night and lifts Jantine’s suitcase towards Schiphol. That way he scores points, Jantine thinks. She can’t wrap her head around it: “My dream has come true, I’m married!”

Things are very different for Sarath and Malou. They prove how incredibly uncomfortable television can sometimes be. Sarath is just shy of laying out the red carpet for Malou and he completely agrees with her princess behavior. “If I have to, I’ll sleep in the hallway,” he announces. Wow, Sarath, are you keeping to yourself? The highlight has to be Malou’s reaction to the destination of their honeymoon. Swedish Lapland. A dream destination if you ask me. But not for Malou. She’s in a lot of trouble. Blanes, that’s where she wanted to go, not to an icy destination. And also an 80 percent chance of rain next Wednesday. All is not well. If Sarath wants to cheer her up, he should stop; Malou doesn’t like it and it remains nothing. Poor Sarah. It’s going to be a long couple of weeks of marriage, for as long as it lasts.

New groom David still lives with his mother, so don’t expect ‘magic‘ in his ‘bedroom‘. His fiancée is Kim, a super handsome and spontaneous schoolteacher who would love to have a house, tree or animal. I have to get used to David a bit, to be honest. I can’t really gauge him, but maybe he’s just insecure and therefore reserved? David turns out to be the king of offhand comments. “You are the most beautiful,” he says when he meets Kim at the altar. Aaah, that’s sweet, I thought. But his husband shouldn’t get used to that, he explains. He sounded ‘not like himself’. Well, nice then.

Yet sparks fly between the two. During the party it seems as if Kim and David have known each other for years and are tying the knot after all this time. And “there could be more going on than just sleeping,” David admits. You see? This could be a very good match!

The brand new couple Annette and Dirk is the most colorful set yet. Two birds of paradise together. Would that go well? Anneke is done with bad men. “Marry me,” she cries, “I’m ready!” You can recognize Dirk by his colorful, but sometimes unsightly shirts. He is a ‘coach’ and hopes for a partner with dance rhythm, so that he can ‘swing across the dance floor’.

If I ever choose a wedding dress, I wouldn’t take Anneke’s friends with me. I couldn’t handle their disapproving looks, firm no’s and harsh comments – “you have some kind of butt crack at the back.” Fortunately, Anneke is not fooled. Despite all the criticism, she opts for dress number three, an ‘Anneke dress’. Good for you, girl! And there she swings towards the altar in her dress. But hey, am I seeing it right? Anneke and Dirk immediately kiss each other flat on the mouth. Well! And again! Anneke also approves of Dirk’s flamboyant floral shoes. Would this match be a hit?

If all goes well, we still have a lot to look forward to. Expert Eveline hints at ‘fireworks’: