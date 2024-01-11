If I had COVID-19, how many days later can I get the first dose of the bivalent vaccine | tdpe | ANSWERS

#COVID19 #days #dose #bivalent #vaccine #tdpe #ANSWERS

In recent weeks, Peru has been registering an increase in Covid-19 cases, generating a total of 15 deaths so far according to Minsa. This has caused thousands of people to go to vaccination centers to get the vaccine and thus protect themselves from this disease. However, there are still doubts among citizens who have acquired the virus because they want to know the time that must pass to be immunized, so the head of Immunizations of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), María Elena Martínez, clarified certain questions about this issue.

HOW MANY DAYS SHOULD IT TAKE TO GET THE BIVALENT VACCINE AFTER HAVING COVID-19?

María Elena Martínez, head of Immunizations at the Minsa, explained in an interview for the Andina Agency that all people who tested positive for the coronavirus can apply the first bivalent vaccine 15 days after the doctor has discharged them, while the second six months after wearing the first one.

However, there are some patients who needed an ICU bed because the disease attacked the airways. Therefore, the first dose of said vaccine will have to be received three months after receiving medical discharge. “In the event of pneumonia, otitis media, meningitis, sepsis or complications with other respiratory conditions, the person must apply the bivalent vaccine three months after discharge,” he said.

Likewise, the public official mentioned that people who present complications due to covid-19 can apply other vaccines that are in the national vaccination schedule, such as influenza, pneumococcus, tetanus or another; in addition to consuming many foods that have vitamin C to strengthen the immune system.

WHERE ARE THE MINSA VACCINATION POINTS?

The Minsa revealed details of the locations and hours of the vaccination points with the aim of increasing the current rate of inoculations, and these are:

East Lima

CMI Tambo Viejo – Cieneguilla (pedestrian)

CMI San Fernando – Ate (pedestrian)

CMI Miguel Grau – Chaclacayo (pedestrian)

CMI Santa Anita – Santa Anita (pedestrian)

CMI Jicarmarca – Jicamarca (pedestrian)

Puruchuco Shopping Center – Ate (pedestrian)

Santa Anita Mall – Santa Anita (pedestrian)

San Isidro Labrador – Santa Anita (pedestrian)

Next to Plaza Vea – La Molina (pedestrian)

Frontis Real Plaza Santa Clara – Ate (pedestrian).

North Lima

Sinchi Roca Zonal Park – Comas (pedestrian)

Puente Piedra Sports Complex – Puente Piedra (pedestrian)

Mayta Cápac Zonal Park – San Martín de Porres (pedestrian)

Plaza Norte Land Terminal – Independencia (pedestrian)

Mega Plaza – Independencia (pedestrian)

Fevacel Market – Independencia (pedestrian)

Real Plaza Pro – San Martín de Porres (pedestrian)

CMI Ancón – Ancón (pedestrian)

CMI El Progreso – Carabayllo (pedestrian)

CMI Santa Luzmila II – Comas (pedestrian)

CMI Laura Rodriguez Dulanto – Comas (pedestrian)

CMI Tahuantinsuyo Bajo – Independencia (pedestrian)

CMI John Paul II – Los Olivos (pedestrian)

CMI Los Sureños – Puente Piedra (pedestrian)

CMI Dr. Enrique Martín Altuna – Puente Piedra (pedestrian)

CMI Santa Rosa – Puente Piedra (pedestrian)

C.M.I. Piedra Liza – Rimac (peatonal)

C.M.I. Rimac – Rimac (peatonal)

CMI Mexico – San Martín de Porres (pedestrian).

Lima Center

Campo de Marte – Jesús María (pedestrian)

Seen – San Luis (pedestrian)

IPD Bayovar Sports Complex – San Juan de Lurigancho (pedestrian)

Huiracocha Zonal Park – San Juan de Lurigancho (pedestrian)

La Rambla Brasil Shopping Center – Breña (pedestrian)

San Juan de Lurigancho Hospital – San Juan de Lurigancho (pedestrian)

Aljovín – Cercado de Lima (pedestrian)

Rebagliati Hospital – Jesús María (pedestrian)

San José Market – Jesús María (pedestrian)

Risso Market – Lince (pedestrian)

Chinatown – Cercado de Lima (pedestrian)

Surquillo Market – Surquillo (pedestrian)

Market 10 of Canto Grande – San Juan de Lurigancho (pedestrian)

October 10 Market – San Juan de Lurigancho (pedestrian)

Magdalena Market – Magdalena (pedestrian)

Central Market – Cercado de Lima (pedestrian).

Lima Sur