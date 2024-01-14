“If in a democracy, at a peaceful protest, the police come out with rifles, isn’t it legitimate for the people to come out with cocktails too?”

#democracy #peaceful #protest #police #rifles #isnt #legitimate #people #cocktails

Angi Şerban, an activist from the Corruption Kills community, was picked up by the police on Sunday evening, after allegedly posting an inciting message on social networks. In a message, she criticized the presence of a member of the special forces with a gun at the protest of transporters and farmers in Constanța and concluded: “If in a democracy, at a peaceful protest, the police come out with a rifle, isn’t it legitimate for the people to come out with cocktail?”

“The Romanian Police took me from an address where I do not live, with a warrant for public incitement. They took me to Precinct 13 and now to Precinct 18. They walk me between the precincts,” wrote Angi Șerban on Sunday evening.

She also claims that she was picked up from an address where she does not have a residence.

The police informed him that he was a suspect, as Angi Şerban stated in a video broadcast on Facebook upon leaving the police station. She said she was fingerprinted and searched down to her underwear.

The message for which she is being investigated:

Police statement:

On January 14, 2024, police officers from the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Police Section 18 reported ex officio the crime of “public incitement to commit crimes”.

In fact, on January 14, 2024, in the online environment, through a social network, a message was posted, which instigates the commission of crimes.

Following the specific activities carried out by the police, the person who administers the account on that social network was identified.

Following the relationship with the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the 5th District Court, an arrest warrant was issued in the name of the 36-year-old woman.

Thus, on the basis of the arrest warrant, with the support of the police officers from the 13th Police Department, she was taken to the headquarters of the police subunit, in order to be heard.

The investigations are being continued by the police officers of the 18th Police Department, under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the District 5 Court, under the aspect of committing the crime of “public incitement”, an act provided for by Article 368 of the Criminal Code.

Context. The protest of transporters and farmers from Constanța involved, on Saturday evening, a lot of agitation among the participants, at one point the intervention of the SIAS policemen was necessary. One of the policemen even took out his gun and climbed into the car of one of the drivers who started to pass through a restricted area, as it appears from the video images that were shared in the public space.