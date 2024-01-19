“If it wasn’t for her, I’d probably be living in Los Angeles by now”

#wasnt #living #Los #Angeles

A well-known woman published the post on her Instagram account and agreed to share it with lrytas.lt readers:

“Exactly 15 years ago, Emutė came into my life. Today is her birthday. Next to all the emotions and celebration planning, the most important thing that should be celebrated was almost lost.

Ema went to school, Mindaugas left with Kamila, and I sat on the bed, opened the computer and Facebook started throwing pictures.

I was so upset. Emma’s birth was and is one of the most amazing things in my life. If it wasn’t for her, I would probably still be living in Los Angeles. I would probably have convinced myself that there is no need to expect much from life. There is money, travel, wine, cigarettes…

The emu was something of a miracle for me. I was forced to grow up and for the first time in my life realized that I can and must take care of another person. This required becoming healthier, happier and more stable.

Because of Emut, I turned in a completely different direction. Her little hands and the look in her green eyes lifted me up and pushed me to make better decisions.

The next 15 years with Emma were special. First, like most mothers, I gave her all my love and warmth so that she could grow up healthy and safe.

And now I have a wonderful and very intelligent young girl next to me, who is a very good friend, a wonderful conversationalist, an irreplaceable travel partner, helper…

At this stage of my life, I am learning how not to be just a friend to my daughter, how not to burden her and constantly remind myself that the first and most important role is to be a mother.

Each year brings many changes and experiences. The 15th brings completely new feelings and experiences than the 14th brought.

Thank you, daughter, for coming to me, for being you! I have a lot of fun sharing everyday life with you, supporting you and watching you spread! Happy Birthday to you, dear and beloved Emanuele!

It will be great fun to sit next to you and feel gratitude for another wonderful year together,” R. Banionytė wrote.