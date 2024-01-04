“If Michel has an offer from Bayern and a contract with Girona, I will take him by car to Munich” | Relief

#Michel #offer #Bayern #contract #Girona #car #Munich #Relief

Lu Martin

PublishedJanuary 4, 2024, 12:21 p.m.

Pere Guardiola (Santpedor, 1976) does not have exactly an easy agenda. He has lived in London for more than ten years, has an office in Amsterdam and Barcelona and for almost four years has been co-owner of Girona CF, a revelation team in La Liga in which he is fighting to be the leader. Yesterday he was in the Montilivi box to attend the match against Atlético de Madrid; On Tuesday morning, he stopped by La Vinya, during team training, basically to see how the injured people were doing. Afterwards, meetings in Montilivi’s offices and lunch with people from the club, because in Girona, many issues are resolved by eating and talking. Late in the afternoon, he attended Relevo.

Is being co-owner of Girona the most difficult thing you have done in football?



It’s complicated, yes. You have a project in your hands that you want to carry out, you want to do it well, and you are no longer compromising your dreams, but those of many people inside and outside the club. It is complicated and makes you suffer a lot, it distresses you. Because in the world of football people are smart, they are very educated, they are hard-working and that demands a lot from you, from the player, from the coach, from the physical trainer, from the president, from the owner… It is not as easy as many believe. In the end it is a huge business where feelings are mixed.

For you, is Girona a business or a feeling?



Girona is a life project. For me and I think for many of us who are working in this club.

How did you end up at Girona?



Quique Cárcel was already Girona’s sports director and I had a close relationship with him and he used to tell me that we had to consider the idea. I was very focused on Mediabase, but I became restless and doubtful. And in the end the moment arose and we bought the club, we spoke to City, and we got involved. Then Marcelo Claure arrived, because we needed solidity, and he came in handy. It hasn’t been easy, but I refer to the evidence: it hasn’t gone bad at all.

Was your first signing Geli?



Man, depending on how you look at it, yes. We needed a president and here in Girona the team was very loved but he had not been treated very well, he had not had a solid history, there had been many fights. In short, when we bought, Delfi didn’t see it very clear either, so we talked to him, explained the idea well and convinced him to be the face of the club, the president. We believed that he was going to perfectly represent what we wanted from the club. And once again, I refer to the facts: nothing has gone wrong!

What has City taught Girona?



A very professional structure, with day-to-day processes. But the professionalism of 99 percent of the employees was already there before the agreements with City, I can assure you that. People who believe that City’s help is economic are very wrong. But much.

The feeling is that they have managed to get the club above the results. Or is it the team that is holding up the club?



Until now the club has somehow been able to hold on to the team, let’s not forget that it has been in the Second Division, it has gone through complicated sporting situations. But I believe that sportingly it has reached a point where the team is giving a lot to the club, as much as the club is giving to the team, at least. The club’s apparatus has helped at the brand level to provide economic and social peace of mind. The club has allowed us to take solid steps to achieve this dream in which we live and which is based on the talent and effort of the coaching staff and the players. This team gets to where it is now after many blows and difficult moments. But after following a line. We were already looking for a path with Eusebio, with Unzué, we had to adapt to the Second Division, with a fair budget… And in the end Michel has arrived, and we fit like a glove.

“The club’s apparatus has helped the club a lot to provide economic and social peace of mind”



Pere Guardiola Co-owner of Girona

At this point, is your locker room a supermarket?



Not because?

It seems like everything is for sale. Every time I open a newspaper I read that there is an offer, for everyone: Miguel Gutiérrez, Aleix, the Brazilian, the 9…



There are no offers, rumors, all of them. We don’t have offers for anyone.

Not afraid of Aleix from Barça? Nor from Chelsea of ​​40 kilos by Dovbyk?



Not for Barça’s Aleix, not for Chelsea’s Dovbyk, for anyone. And we have no intention of selling to anyone either. The thing is that journalists really like the mercato. Man, the truth is that we have a good squad. Obviously the normal thing is that things happen in the end, people notice because we are doing things well.

Last summer they looked at Oriol Romeu, Barça, who now seem interested in Aleix. Does that bother? How are his relations with Laporta’s club?



Nooo, bother, no. Man, Oriol Romeu was difficult to digest. But the relationship is good. We have two players on loan, the last time when we played in Montjüic everything went super well, with Jan [Joan Laporta] super cordial, with the rest of the board, the same. We have always had a very good relationship. In the end we didn’t want Oriol to leave, but he left because these things happen in football.

And will Aleix leave?



We do not want. It’s not our idea. What we want is for nothing to happen or minimal to happen in January.

By the way, does Michel have a clause? You can go?



Of course, whenever you want. He owns his future. He has earned it. If a team comes and he is excited, thank you and goodbye. I assure you that if he has an offer from Bayern Munich and has a contract with Girona, I will take him by car to Munich. And the suitcases in the car are kept by the president. What he has done in Girona has given us something to always be grateful for. He could have made a career of reaching the top 7 in Europe somewhere else but he chose to do it with us. I don’t know how long he will be with us but what we are going to try is to continue giving him talent while he is with us.

When will the expansion of Montilivi be completed?



We have a three-phase project, we are talking with the city council, and although it will depend a little on the sales of players, on what the club’s economy allows to invest, obviously there is a strategic growth plan that involves remodeling the stadium. And for the construction of the sports city, which will begin in February and must be completed in 2025. It will be a vital boost for the club and for the region, I would dare say.

Lu Martín has worked for 20 years in the newspaper Sport and 14 in the sports editorial office of El País, where he basically covered information about FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, while collaborating with various radio stations and television production companies, mainly for the North American market. In 2016 he settled in Manchester, where he worked as a freelancer for radio stations, print and audiovisual media. He is the author of five books, including ‘When We Were Eternal’ and ‘Pep’s City: The Making of a Superteam’…