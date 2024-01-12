If not NATO Secretary General Kariņš, maybe EU Commissioner Kariņš? The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals his intentions

#NATO #Secretary #General #Kariņš #Commissioner #Kariņš #Minister #Foreign #Affairs #reveals #intentions

In the “Power Play” program of the “Politico” publication, Kariņš said that if he does not get the post of NATO Secretary General, Kariņš, who was once a member of the European Parliament, does not exclude the possibility that he could return to Brussels, although he would now apply for the post of EU commissioner.

“Politics is a volatile business (..) I would definitely not close any doors today,” Kariņš said in the interview. “Who knows what tomorrow will bring.”

The position of EU commissioner is currently held by Kariņa’s party member Valdis Dombrovskis. Both of them are mentioned as two potential leaders of the European Parliament electoral list of the “New Unity” (JV) party alliance. JV currently cannot decide which of the two will be the first number on the list.

Jauns.lv already reported that Kariņš expressed his readiness to run for the post of NATO Secretary General. “If Latvia decides to run for the post of general secretary, Krišjānis Kariņš is ready to join the competition,” Bloomberg agency quotes a statement it received from Kariņš’s press representative.

The statement says that Kariņš could offer “to contribute to the alliance with his leadership experience as prime minister, a clear understanding of the Russian threat, a firm position on the Ukraine issue and proven success as a builder of international consensus.”

“The geopolitical situation and the nature of the challenges related to the North Atlantic Alliance require dynamic, determined and consensus-based leadership,” said Kariņas’ statement, adding that under his leadership “Latvia has consistently reached and exceeded 2% [no iekšzemes kopprodukta] objectives in the area of ​​defense spending”.

The mandate of the current NATO Secretary General, Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, will end on October 1, 2024.