“If the business is so bad, why don’t they let go of the business?”: MinSalud to the EPS

#business #bad #dont #business #MinSalud #EPS

09:23 PM

The Minister of Health, Guillermo Jaramillo, became a trend again this Monday night due to some new comments he made about the EPS, the business model and the health reform.

In the middle of a public hearing, in which directors of public hospitals in the department of Santander, local authorities, parliamentarians from the Seventh Commission of the Senate and worker representatives participated, held at the UIS headquarters in Bucaramanga, Jaramillo called again attention to the income and profits of the Health Promotion Entities (EPS). Those he questioned because, according to the minister, they keep saying that the business model is not going well for them and that they work at financial losses.

“I don’t understand, if the health business is so bad, why don’t they release it? “Why do they stick to such a bad business?” said Minister Jaramillo, in the midst of a defense of the health reform proposed by the Government and which will begin its discussion in the Senate in the coming weeks.

The head of the Health portfolio also pointed out that despite the differences on the issue of resource management, the ministry has sat down to reach a consensus with the representatives of the EPS.

Among the specific cases, he referred to the EPS Sanitas, which he said keeps saying that it is losing money but keeps opening new clinics.

Jaramillo compared the situation of the health reform with peace in the country, because as he said “we all want peace but when push comes to shove we don’t want it and no one is capable of compromising.”

Without making direct reference to the lawsuit filed by the Government against 21 EPS in the country, for supposedly not guaranteeing the provision of services to the population, Jaramillo also pointed out that if they denounce him and summon him to the control entities, He will also take legal action.

“But if they summon me to the Attorney General’s Office then I also respond, I sue them with a popular action so that people can say whether I am right or not like when I sued the EPS,” Jaramillo added.

The relationship between the Ministry of Health and the EPS took on a different tone after the Government made public a lawsuit against 21 of these companies, accusing them of violating the right of access to health by failing to comply with the obligation to “establish and maintain the technical reserves to guarantee payments for the provision of health services.”

The lawsuit was presented before the Contentious Administrative Court of Bogotá, based on a report from the Superintendency of Health, in which “non-compliance with technical reserves by EPS during 2023 was evidenced” calculated with the information sent by themselves. ”.

After learning of the judicial action, the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi), a union that brings together the EPS, expressed its surprise and hinted that, before resorting to these instances, the Ministry must exhaust instances of inspection, surveillance And control.