Green energy is so cheap that nothing can stop it – every energy-intensive business sees the benefit of cheap electricity.

From January 1, “Dnevnik” published the forecasts for the new year 2024. After Evgeni Dainov, Kaloyan Velchev, Boryana Dimitrova, Verzhinia Velcheva, Evgeni Kanev and Adrian Nikolov. Today you are reading Georgi Angelov from “Open Society”.

How the observers summarized the past 12 months – read here the answers of Evgeni Dainov, Kaloyan Velchev, Daniel Stefanov, Boryana Dimitrova, Verzhinia Velcheva, Ivo Indjov, Evgeni Kanev, Adrian Nikolov, Georgi Angelov, Teodor Slavev, Stoil Tsitselkov, Blagoslav Mihailov, Petar Cholakov, Krasen Stanchev, Anna Krasteva, Deyan Kyuranov and Genoveva Petrova.

2023: The most important change – the elimination of offshores as a way to avoid taxes

Is it easier to start with an optimistic or pessimistic forecast for 2024? Political scientist Ivan Krastev said that 2024 has already started – on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, and it will be a long year?

– There is another regional conflict, but the OPEC cartel is starting to lose control over oil and fuel prices, because competitors outside the cartel are spewing more and more oil – mainly the US, but not only. If the collapse of the oil cartel begins in 2024, it will be very beneficial for the world.

What are your hopes for 2024?

– The European economy to return more quickly to growth with falling inflation and interest rates.

And what are your most serious concerns for 2024?

– My most serious concern is

not to go overboard with high interest rates, which would push Europe into deflation and recession at the same time.

Will the two wars – in Ukraine and in Gaza – end?

– Not.

Globally, what is the best that could happen?

– It is best for the Western countries to confiscate the frozen Russian assets and provide them to Ukraine.

On the one hand, this will stabilize Ukraine, and on the other hand, it will send a signal to Russia and other potential aggressors that they will pay a heavy price for their aggression.

Which is inevitable?

– The investment boom in green energy and the surge in sales of electric cars will inevitably continue. Green energy is so cheap that nothing can stop it – every energy-intensive business sees the benefit of cheap electricity.

Electric cars are on the same path, and soon so will batteries and power storage.

Is the budget good and will it allow for long-delayed reforms?

– The budget is always a compromise, which is now more complicated because of the political configuration of the assembly. There is definitely a big budgetary focus on important areas such as education and science, but money alone is not enough – concrete actions are also needed for reforms.

Will Bulgaria make it for the Eurozone?

– Yes, but we don’t know the exact date.

What would happen if Lukoil stopped processing Russian oil from tomorrow?

– Without Russian oil, the refinery in Burgas will be able to work at full capacity and export fuel to all European countries (currently this is prohibited due to sanctions). So the suspension of Russian oil will lead to more production and export of fuels and more added value in Bulgaria.

What will be the factors with the greatest weight on internal political processes in Bulgaria?

– Global processes will continue to have a leading role.

Is there a chance that any of the reforms that have not happened for over 30 years will happen? In what field?

– There are many chances, as long as they are not dropped because of political games.

But in energy, for example, something very important will happen – the terminal in Alexandroupolis, in which Bulgaria is a co-shareholder, will enter into operation.

Through it, Bulgaria gets full and unhindered access to the entire global gas market and will never again depend on one monopoly supplier. Lukoil is also likely to sell the refinery, which is also a huge change.

Will the majority of Bulgarian society emerge from the swamp of Russian propaganda, disinformation and apathy? And what does it depend on?

– No, because regulatory bodies are passive. As long as social networks are exempt from legal liability for misinformation, nothing will change.

Will the ruling majority survive the rotation?

– Not.

What do you wish for in 2024?

– Schengen, Eurozone and OECD at once.







