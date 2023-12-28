If the Lebanese government does not remove Hezbollah from the border, the Israeli military will

#Lebanese #government #remove #Hezbollah #border #Israeli #military

2023. december 28.

Photo: Amir Cohen/

The Israeli army will move to remove Hezbollah from the Lebanese border if the Lebanese government does not stop the terrorist organization’s fire on northern Israel, an Israeli minister has warned. Benny Gantz is an opposition politician who took a role in the emergency government led by Benjamin Netanyahu formed after the October 7 attack.

Gantz told a news conference Wednesday evening that “time is running out for a diplomatic solution” as cross-border firefights escalate since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

This week, Hezbollah fired several rockets into northern Israel and deployed armed drones, prompting a swift response from Israeli warplanes.

Lebanese state media reported on Wednesday that a Hezbollah fighter and two of his relatives were killed in an Israeli airstrike. The attack reportedly hit a house in Bint Jbeil, a settlement about 2 kilometers from the Israeli border. Hezbollah said one of its victims was an Australian citizen visiting his family.

More than 100 people have died in the fighting in Lebanon so far. Most of them were Hezbollah fighters, but civilians, including three journalists, are among the dead. On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers were reported dead. The Israeli army evacuated thousands of civilians in the area.

(BBC)

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening and demanded a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the French presidential office said. “France will carry out humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Jordan in the coming days,” they added.

Macron expressed concern to the Israeli prime minister about civilian deaths and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza. He also insisted that Israeli settlers stop violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. “He reminded Israel of its obligation to protect the civilian population, and stressed the urgent need to deliver the necessary aid to the Gaza population, and that with the help of all regional and international partners, a lasting ceasefire should be sought,” the French presidential office said in a statement.

Netanyahu’s office said that during the phone call, the prime minister thanked Macron for “France’s participation in protecting freedom of navigation and its willingness to help restore security along Israel’s border with Lebanon.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked the roads leading to New York and Los Angeles airports, forcing several passengers to walk to the airports. The protests took place near New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, shutting down freeway traffic for about 20 minutes.

Protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” In videos posted on social media, passengers can be seen getting out of the vehicles carrying their suitcases and walking through the barriers on the highway median. Twenty-six people were arrested at the New York demonstration, and the authorities sent two buses “to take the affected passengers safely to the airport.

Around the same time as the New York protest, another group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the highway leading to the Los Angeles airport, who, according to helicopter footage from the news station, loaded trash cans, scooters and other things onto the road as traffic diversion devices. After the police arrived, the protesters dispersed.

Six people were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank.

The deaths of three more Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip were made public on Wednesday morning, 164 Israeli soldiers have died since the beginning of the ground fighting, and 498 since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

According to Hamas’ health ministry, 21,100 people have died in Gaza since the conflict began and 55,243 have been injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed a polarizing opinion about Benjamin Netanyahu, who, according to the Turkish state news agency, once again compared the Israeli prime minister to Hitler.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Erdoğan, who massacred the Kurds and holds the world record for imprisoning journalists critical of his regime, is the last person who should preach about morality.

Biden took revenge for the three Americans injured on Monday with three airstrikes.

