If the PSD does not nominate him as a candidate for Constanța City Hall, Brăiloiu will run independently. Video

#PSD #nominate #candidate #Constanța #City #Hall #Brăiloiu #run #independently #Video

Tit Liviu Brăiloiu, former prefect of Constanța County and former PSD senator, was on Thursday, December 21, in the Replica studio, to debate current political and administrative topics. On this occasion, the former parliamentarian announced, again, that he wants to run for Constanța City Hall. If he will not be supported by PSD Constanța, then he will run independently. “In 8 years, I will turn Constanța into Monaco”, promises Tit Brăiloiu, who did not hesitate to attack the current local administration.

Back from his vacation, from foreign lands, Tit Liviu Brăiloiu, former PSD senator and PSD Constanța vice-president, expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of infrastructure in Romania, the highways that the governors have been promising us for years, but which he no longer realizes them…”I drove a lot of kilometers, I like to travel by car… I am very patriotic and I care a lot about my country, but when I got home, I regret to tell you that the darkness at night seemed to be blacker than in the west. Don’t you have a highway, 35 years after the Revolution… We shot the leader we had then because we didn’t like him, but if we left him for another 5 years, we would have a highway. .. Why don’t we have highways? I am not a politician with positions, I am not in the Government of Romania. Nothing can be done with us, everything is just a story, we live in an ugly comedy, we are still doing feasibility studies for the highways in Valea Prahova and Valea Oltului. I looked at our neighbors, I came through Serbia… on the way back, highway from end to end, flyovers, bypasses to all cities… in a country that was bombed 20-odd years ago and it is not even a member of the EU. We are not able to have the belt of Bucharest even after 30 or so years. And we won’t have either, because every time this issue is raised, the same story begins, which is in bad taste for everyoneBrăiloiu said.

More on the subject, watch in the VIDEO material below:

At the end of the year, the former senator made a brief assessment of the political and administrative events. It was not bad, he says, but the year 2024 will bathe in troubled waters. “From a political point of view, we found some stability, we no longer had those periods when everyone wanted to change or overthrow the Government, there were 7,000 no-confidence motions, there were major conflicts between the ruling alliances at the time or within the parties. There was a stable political program, a prime minister from the PNL governed, after which he settled in the program, in the summer the baton was handed over to the prime minister from the PSD, the government linings did not change consistently. The stability of the coalition is also at the present time, as you can see, it was guaranteed by the two party leaders, the year 2024 is coming, which in my opinion I see it as more turbulent. We have 3 rows of elections and the goal of a party is to win the electionsBrăiloiu said.

Brăiloiu does not see Șoșoacă leading Romania, nor Simion… Geoana, yes

Related to the polls and the names circulated for Romania’s presidency, the former parliamentarian says he gives credit to Mircea Geoană, but excludes Diana Șoșoacă and George Simion.

„Mr. Geoană has a political career, he is serious. I have never seen him walking down the street and swearing at anyone, neither in Parliament nor grabbing each other’s throats or bringing insults or epithets to the mothers of the gentlemen in parliament. (…) Naturally that woman (n. ed. Diana Sosoacă) she is better known if she behaves as she behaves in a civilized society. That is not the behavior of a civilized person, of a parliamentarian. I can’t see her screaming like at the tent door. You can’t do that, you can’t adopt such a style and then see you in a pub in Vienna playing rum with an accordion in your ear. Of course, each party will have a candidate, I suspect that those from the PNL will have the party president, from the PSD it will probably be Mr. President Ciolacu, from the lady it will be you, because she is the party president. Now Mr. Geoană will probably be supported by some alliance, by a partyBrăiloiu stated.

More on this topic, watch in the VIDEO material below:

Brăiloiu will run independently, if he is not proposed by the PSD

We are still talking about elections, but we are turning our attention to Constanța and the Constanța City Hall, which Tit Brăiloiu wants and hopes to win. With PSD or without PSD… “I have told you before and I have never denied that I want to run. If some measurements will be made within the party, the one who is in the best position will be designated. 3 years have passed, we see the result. Did the man from Constanta live happier? Not the other way around. You stole 4 years of my life, you tortured me for four years, you broke my car for four years, you broke my shoes, you broke my health, you filled my house with dust…. PNL a did in 3 years what the PSD did not do in 20 years: it broke the whole city. That’s exactly why yes, I want to run. If it is not possible to join the party, I will go and run independently, but I want to run. And I tell you clearly that I am more capable than all of them. And I will tell you only one thing: if I stay 8 years at the mayor’s office, I will make Monaco from Constanța“, promises Brăiloiu.

More on the subject, watch in the VIDEO material below:

You can watch the full interview in the VIDEO material below: