If the Spot Bitcoin ETF is approved, here’s what we can expect

A continuation of the rally or a price correction remain possibilities

This week marked the 15th year since the first block on the Bitcoin blockchain was generated. For the last ten of those years, the industry has been pleading with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the launch of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), an instrument expected to open the floodgates to a flood of institutional investment.

So far, however, the SEC has rejected every single filing, but that may soon change, Oliver Knight and Omar Godbol write in a piece for CoinDesk. Analysts predict that at least one of the dozen applications so far submitted will receive approval by Friday at the earliest.

But opinions on what’s next for the crypto market are mixed.

According to Gabor Gurbaks, VanEck’s director of digital asset strategies, while a spot ETF could create “trillions in value” over the long term, people tend to “overestimate the initial effect of US bitcoin ETFs,” as initial cash flows will amount to just a few hundred million in (mostly recycled) money’.

According to other analysts, the approval would require ETF issuers to buy tens of billions of bitcoins to satisfy institutional demand, radically altering the supply/demand dynamic. Some analysts are even predicting a “supply shock” after stock market balances fell to a five-year low in October. The lack of bitcoins on exchanges suggests that their holders are keeping them in private wallets, which in turn is a sign that they are less willing to sell.

ETF Cash Flow Analyzes SPDR Gold Shares, the first US spot gold ETF that debuted in 2004, provides information. In its first four weeks after launch, the ETF was worth an inflation-adjusted $1.9 billion, then swelled to $4.8 billion by the end of the first year, according to Coinbase. The tool currently manages $57.37 billion in assets.

Going back even further, Invesco’s QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was launched in March 1999, a year before the dot-com bubble burst. In its first 30 days, the fund saw an inflow of $847 million (or $1.6 billion in today’s money).

In the crypto sector itself, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), an instrument based on bitcoin futures, was about $1.5 billion in inflation-adjusted funds in its first 30 days of existence, which began in October 2021, when sentiment cryptoassets were hyper bullish. As of Tuesday last week, the fund had assets totaling $1.65 billion.

Another thing to consider is the global economy with its risk-averse high interest rates and deteriorating household finances. This macroeconomic environment plays against a scenario of strong mainstream interest in spot ETFs.