If the worst scenarios do not come true, Lithuania may succeed in making ends meet

The Government’s proposals to allocate additional funds to the Public Procurement and Communications Regulatory Services, the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Justice were also easily approved. It was also voted to extend the investment project and film production tax incentives for five years.

Compared to the initial draft budget, the funds allocated to the road sector have increased significantly: 583 million TL are scheduled to be allocated from the Road Maintenance and Development Program. EUR 130.5 million from the temporary solidarity contribution, another EUR 159 million from EU support programs. (was 41.8 million). So, in total, 872 million will go to roads. euros.

So what do we have next year? Budget revenues are expected to grow by 9.2 percent compared to 2023. – up to 16.98 billion euros, and expenses – almost 8.5 percent. – up to 20.61 million euros. The budget deficit is 3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the state debt is almost 40 percent. GDP.

After the Ministry of Finance presented the initial draft, it became clear that next year’s budget will be an electoral one in any case. Because it provides huge sums to increase the income of the population.

The amount of non-taxable income (NPD) will increase by 20 percent from January. – up to 751 euros, minimum monthly salary – 10 percent. – up to 924 euros before taxes, or 709 euros in hand.

The trade union of Lithuanian education workers has not completely given up its intention to strike and has already asked President G. Nausėdas to veto the budget law. However, it is hard to imagine.

In addition, it must be admitted that the teachers will receive, perhaps not as many as many would like, but considerable financial injections.

A total of 387 million will be allocated for the implementation of the education agreement. EUR, of which 219 million – to increase teachers’ salaries. It is planned that next year they will increase by an average of 276 euros (after taxes) – 130 euros from January, the rest – from September. The average salary of teachers and researchers should increase by as much as 440 euros, including 140 from January.

In general, one billion euros is planned for increasing the income of working people, the NPD increase alone will save 241.2 million euros to the budget per year. euros.

Even earlier, the budget of “Sodra” was approved, which included the increase of pensions – the average old-age pension for those with the required length of service will increase by 70 euros and reach 644 euros.

In other words, the population’s income should increase significantly. As noted by economist Ž.Mauricas, the average wage in Lithuania has increased 2.2 times since 2015 – up to 1252 euros, and according to this indicator, our country has overtaken not only Slovakia, Hungary or Croatia, but also a couple of EU veterans – Portugal and Greece.

The good news is that the gap between the fifth of the highest earners and the same share of the lowest earners has shrunk from 6.6 times to 4.6 times between 2015 and now. This shows that wealth inequality is decreasing and a serious middle class is forming.

But the income growth, which is predicted for next year, also has some drawbacks.

Employers are forced to raise wages, although labor productivity is far from increasing at such rates. Therefore, either the business becomes less competitive, or may become so in the future, if the salary increase is saved for investments.

On the other hand, the more money the population has, the more the level of consumption rises, which can have some effect on inflation. It is true that as consumption grows, the state eats more value-added or excise taxes, which is why it is beneficial for the budget.

Will it be possible to fit in 3 percent next year? The GDP deficit will not be mainly determined by the situation in the domestic market.

If the economy in other EU countries, and primarily in Germany, starts to recover at least slowly, in that case, Lithuanian exporters will receive more orders, perhaps hire more employees or raise the salaries of the current ones, which will definitely benefit the state.

However, it is more likely that a more pronounced economic recovery in the Eurozone will have to wait until the end of winter, so the first months of 2024 could be busy.

The biggest threat, however, is geopolitical.

If the current wars continue or even new ones arise, then both the world economic situation and the prices of raw materials may become unpredictable, which would certainly affect such an open economy as Lithuania is characterized by.

An even worse scenario would be if Russia started rattling its weapons on the sidelines of the Baltic states.

Lithuania has earmarked a fairly solid amount for national defense next year – 2.09 billion. EUR (1.923 billion from the budget and 135 million from the temporary solidarity contribution), or 2.75 percent. GDP.

However, in the face of a growing threat, much more funds would be needed. Then you would already have to borrow, and due to the higher risk, the interest would certainly be quite high.

On the other hand, 2024 will be the last year when banks will pay the temporary solidarity contribution, so more money for national defense will have to be drawn from the common pot.

However, if the worst scenarios do not come true, it is likely that Lithuania will manage to make ends meet. However, there should be tension regarding the implementation of the budget.