‘If there is a writer with backbone in Malayalam, it is MT; Comrades now have MT literature elite literature’ – Joy Mathew | MT Vasudevan Nair | Malayalam news

Kozhikode ∙ Actor Joy Mathew reacted to the political criticism made by writer MT Vasudevan Nair, who put Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on stage at the Kerala Literature Festival. Joy Mathew said in a Facebook post that the author named MT became a top leader because he asked the head-to-head questions of the authorities who are proud to be omnipotent and hide from the people out of fear, with a sense of history. The reference is in a note beginning with the title ‘The writer means’.

MT preached that power has become hegemony or totalitarianism and the doctrine of opportunity for public service has been buried and covered. The crowd can be turned into fans and soldiers. He criticized that there is no Maharatha here who usually admits his mistake. LDF convener EP Jayarajan accused MT of misinterpreting his speech. Jayarajan alleged that people suffering from anti-left epilepsy are behind. EP said that MT criticized the central government. Said.

Note by Joy Mathew:

The writer is…

The writer MT becomes a top leader not because of the temporary glimmers of status that Ran hums in front of the authorities, but because he asks the head-on questions of the authorities who are proud of being omnipotent and hide from the people out of fear, with a sense of history. Truly if there is one writer who has backbone in Malayalam it is MT. (For those comrades who have not touched the book with their hands, now MT Sahitya is elite literature!)

English Summary:

Joy Mathew’s facebook post on MT Vasudevan Nair’s controversial speech at KLF