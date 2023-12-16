“If we want to avoid World War III, Gaza has no choice but to be put under trusteeship”…Why we should stop the Israeli Prime Minister’s reckless behavior Return to the Oslo Accords and establish a Palestinian state | PRESIDENT Online

#avoid #World #War #III #Gaza #choice #put #trusteeship…Why #stop #Israeli #Prime #Ministers #reckless #behavior #Return #Oslo #Accords #establish #Palestinian #state #PRESIDENT #Online

Selfish Israel violates the Oslo Accords

Israeli military attacks on the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza are intensifying. Will the military conflict between Israel and Palestine continue to involve other countries and develop into World War III? Or will Israel settle the spear? At this stage, it is impossible to predict which way things will go.

This time, the Islamic organization Hamas in Gaza was the first to intervene. On October 7, a surprise attack by Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took around 240 hostages.

Even the much-vaunted Iron Dome (air defense system) was unable to function before the surprise attack, and Israel, dismayed, began airstrikes on Gaza. It is also carrying out ground invasion operations with the aim of retrieving hostages and annihilating Hamas.

On November 13, Gaza authorities announced that 11,240 people had died in the area. Israel’s air strikes and ground invasions are concentrated in northern Gaza, where Hamas is believed to have a stronghold. At least 45% of homes in northern Gaza have been destroyed or damaged, according to a study by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The balance between the announced number of deaths in Gaza and the extent of the destruction of houses makes me feel uncomfortable. Approximately 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza. Given that half of those people lived in the north, it is strange that the number of victims remained at just over 10,000, despite an attack in which nearly half of the homes were destroyed, and the calculations do not add up. The disproportionality of these numbers is proof that the situation there is extremely chaotic. No one knows the true extent of the damage.

Of the dead in Gaza, 4,630 were children. Unlike developed countries, which suffer from declining birthrates, poor regions have a high proportion of children. It is not surprising that so many children died, and Israel probably did not intentionally target children. However, the public impression is still bad. The American Jewish community, which supports Israel, is also calling for a temporary ceasefire from a humanitarian perspective. However, Israel shows no signs of slowing down, with Prime Minister Netanyahu vowing to “eradicate Hamas.”

In the conflict between Israel and Hamas, it is difficult to say who is at fault. Once again, your perspective will change depending on how far back in history you go, but it will be easier to understand if we go back to the Oslo Accords of 1993.