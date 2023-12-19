If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports

#receive #IMSS #Pension #payment #Fox #Sports

All pensioners in Mexico are already preparing for 2024 and recently the question arose among adults over 65 years of age, whether they can be creditors in the IMSS Pension and also register in the Wellbeing Pension.

It is important to remember that the Pension of the Mexican Social Security Institute is granted as a benefit to those workers who have met the contribution requirement and the age to be able to retire. On the other hand, the Welfare Pension is a program that provides monthly support to older adults who are at least 65 years old.

Can you receive money from the IMSS Pension and the Wellbeing Pension at the same time?

It was recently confirmed via relevant authorities, given the notable confusion among pensioners, that it is possible to receive both benefits because the IMSS Pension and the Wellbeing Pension are compatible. They even warned those who must register to do so as soon as possible in Mexico before 2024 begins.

IMSS retirees with a pension can register for Welfare from 65 years of age

It is important to emphasize that starting in January 2024, payments for the Welfare Pension program begin with 6 thousand Mexican pesos per month. In addition to carrying certain documents for registration, you must have reached or been over 65 years of age, in addition to being financially vulnerable. These older adults can go to the offices or do it online to begin the registration process with the following requirements:

Voting credential, passport, INAPAM credential, CURP, birth certificate and proof of address not older than 3 months.

