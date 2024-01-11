If you also used to do this activity, it could be a sign of high IQ

#activity #sign #high

People with efficient brains usually have free capacity in their minds. But what exactly does that mean?

According to a recent research – the results of which were published in the journal Neuropsychologia – daydreaming can be a sign of creativity and higher intelligence. The research found that those who reported more wandering had higher intellectual abilities and their brains worked more efficiently.

The conclusions come from a study in which more than 100 people stared at a fixed point for five minutes while their brains were scanned. The goal was to see how the brain regions worked together when they weren’t given any specific task.

The results showed that those with more efficient brains were also smarter and more creative. Dr. Eric Schumacherco-author of the study, said:

People with efficient brains may have too much brain capacity to stop their minds from wandering. People tend to think that mind wandering is a negative thing, that it means you’re trying to pay attention but you can’t. However, the results of the study support just the opposite. There are people who have more efficient brains.

Photo: Getty Images

One sign of an efficient brain may be that you are able to slip in and out of conversations without missing a beat.

Dr. Schumacher added:

Our results remind us of the figure of the scattered professor, who is a genius but lives in his own world and sometimes is completely unaware of his surroundings. Or schoolchildren who are intellectually too advanced compared to their classmates: while their friends take five minutes to learn something new, they figure it out in a minute, and then start daydreaming.

Christine A. Godwinthe first author of the study, wants to examine exactly when wandering can be beneficial and when it is not:

Important individual differences must also be taken into account, such as how motivated or intent a person is to focus on a particular task.

Source: PsyBlog

Opening image: Getty Images