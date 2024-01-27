if you are among these workers it is great news I The profit is notable

#among #workers #great #news #profit #notable

Big changes are on the horizon with regards to wages in 2024 currently underway. More money in your paycheck.

In a time like what we are experiencing now, where the strong crisis eh perpetual reincarnations that have affected all sectorsespecially that one feedingare still sadly ongoing, to be able to hear about possible increases in pay slipis without a doubt what we can define as one wonderful news.

The great fear of many workers, especially if employed, is in fact that of seeing their hours reduced due to work losses, resulting in much less money in their paycheck at the end of the month, if not receiving the dreaded firing letter. And so all those who care about work very much do they do their utmost in order to be considered the best.

However, it must also be said that, in the same way, nowadays working realities, of whatever size they are, find themselves living in a very precarious period for all sectors. Ergo it increasingly represents a huge responsibility even for those in high places to work like crazy for Don’t let your empire sink.

Today’s precarious job market

Simply put, if a ship sinks, it’s not just a dilemma for the captain o one admiralbut it also brings everything with it the crewwhich is why nowadays it is no longer an absolute guarantee to sign a permanent contractalso mindful of the saying that, nothing is forever.

Whatever happens, it is always good to never lose heart or lose sight of our goals. In any case now, if we belong to certain categories of workers we can breathe a big sigh of relief since it seems that they are on the way numerous pennies in addition to the paycheck.

The news on increases

Everything starts from what can be defined as a Legislative Decree from October 28. As far as employees are concerned, making a percentage ratio we are talking about 75€ more in the case of €15,000 gross per yearwhile you give 15 thousand to 28 thousand we are instead faced with aIrpef rate from 25 to 13%.

In short, we are talking about less heavy taxes and deductions regarding the current year, i.e 2024where the percentages are reduced based on turnover, allowing you to own a lot more money in our pockets. We are talking about 51.5% for a employee and 28.2% for a autonomous.

