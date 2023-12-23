If you are experiencing these symptoms, you may be deficient in vitamin D! Take precautions without wasting time

Vitamin D, obtained naturally from sunlight, is very important for a healthy body. However, many people may be deficient in this important vitamin. If you are experiencing symptoms such as constant fatigue, bone aches, and low energy levels, your body may be giving you signals of vitamin D deficiency. It is important to recognize these symptoms and correct the deficiency because vitamin D has major effects on overall health and the immune system. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you can take precautions to correct the deficiency by consulting a specialist doctor and having the necessary tests done.

5 INDICATORS OF VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY

1) When you first wake up, your muscles feel like you trained yesterday.

2) When you wake up in the morning, the bottoms of your feet and your heels hurt, especially in the first few steps.

3) If your neck and back hurt, feel stiff and you feel the need to massage.

4) If you have chronic back pain.

5) If you have difficulty making a fist.

VITAMIN D FOODS

You can meet your vitamin D needs, which decrease during the winter months, with foods containing vitamin D. The main foods from which you can get vitamin D are milk and dairy products such as milk, buttermilk, kefir, cheese and yoghurt. Fish oil, fish species such as salmon and tuna, vegetables such as mushrooms, parsley, nettle, sweet potato and egg yolk can be listed among the main vitamin D nutrients.

Foods that naturally contain vitamin D are very limited. Therefore, help can be obtained from foods that are natural sources of vitamin D. After consulting with a specialist, vitamin D supplements may be required depending on your body’s needs.

