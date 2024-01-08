If you earn extra money, get ready for a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm

#earn #extra #money #ready #revolution #project #Sejm

So far, the income limit for moonlighters was 75%. minimum salary calculated monthly. This year it will change twice. Moreover, the Sejm also submitted a project to change this income limit from a monthly one to an annual one. This would be more beneficial for some people earning extra money.

Unregistered activities. The limit will change twice

According to the government portal biznes.gov.pl, unregistered activity (unregistered, unregistered) is small-scale commercial activity of natural persons that does not require company registration. Conducting such activity does not require an entry in CEIDG, i.e. the Central Registration and Information on Economic Activity. Such extra work is not treated as a business activity if the revenues do not exceed 75% each month. minimum wage.

Meanwhile, this limit will change twice this year. “For the first half of 2024, the minimum salary will be PLN 4,242 gross, and for the second half of the year – PLN 4,300 gross. There will also be an income limit for unregistered activities in 2020. 24 will change twice. From January to June it is PLN 3,181.50 gross, and from July it will be PLN 3,225 gross,” reports “Fakt”. Thus, by engaging in unregistered activities, you can earn up to PLN 38.4 thousand in 2024. PLN gross without paying contributions to the Social Insurance Institution.

The annual limit is a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm

As reported by the website pit.pl, a project to change the 75% income limit has already been submitted to the Sejm. minimum wage from a monthly to an annual limit of 9 times the minimum wage. Pit.pl believes that such a change would be beneficial for taxpayers and provides a specific example. “Let’s imagine a person who produces products for a long time and then sells them in a short time (including seasonal sales, e.g. Christmas decorations). As a consequence, it may turn out that with today’s regulations will exceed the monthly limit. However, if the limit were calculated annually, it would not be exceeded. Such a change would certainly contribute to increasing the activity of many people undertaking small-scale activities. earning capacity,” we read