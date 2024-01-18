If you find your favorite foods on this list, it’s bad news: They could disappear in the next few years

Take a look at this list, if you find your favorite foods there you are in trouble, their fate – say the experts – is sealed.

There are some very different foods that however seem to have a sad fate in common. And that is they may disappear in the near future. And we’re not talking about centuries, but about a handful of years. It is not the first time that experts have raised the alarm. And consumers could seriously risk having to change eating habits.

Also because, in the hypothesis that these foods only decreased without disappearing, their price would increase so much that it could be compared to that of a luxury good.

Foods that could disappear in a few years

Maybe you haven’t thought about it yet but climate change, in addition to creating increasingly devastating meteorological events, also impact agricultural production. Growing fruit and vegetables in adverse climatic conditions is not possible. The result is that farmers around the world will necessarily have to say goodbye to certain crops because they will no longer be able to produce satisfactory harvests.

In fact, with average temperatures increasing more and more, entire territories are suffering drought conditionsor on the contrary with the plains where it is cultivated flooded by flooding of rivers and waterways, as happened recently in Emilia Romagna, the result is always the same. Harvests lost after months of hard work.

Cocoa, and consequently chocolate, is a food that risks extinction – buttalapasta.it

It’s no longer a mystery. Global warming risks threatening many foods. The seasonal fruit and vegetables that we bring to the table every day could disappear due to climate change which wreaks havoc and drives seasonal temperatures crazy, making the work of farmers increasingly difficult.

Foods that risk extinction

Do you want some examples? We have already talked about theolive oil which could soon disappear from sale or be so little that it is sold for its weight in gold.

Same fate for chocolate, given that the cocoa tree is very delicate and fungal diseases have recently led to an 80% loss of production in Brazil alone. Those who love wine could see the price of the few bottles in circulation increase dramatically.

And if in the future coffee will be able to be grown in a laboratorythis is not the case for other products such as cherries, for example, or potatoes.

According to a study conducted by Bioversity International e dall’International Rice Research Institute, up to 25% of wild potato species are predicted to become extinct by 2055 due to climate change. Get ready to say goodbye to french fries.

