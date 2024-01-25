If you go to Horezu you will be surprised to see that 80% of the goods displayed at the roadside stands are brought from China

#Horezu #surprised #goods #displayed #roadside #stands #brought #China

Ciprian Ștefan, director of the Astra Museum, stated that folk craftsmen must be supported in their work because they carry forward the values ​​of the region they come from. In the context in which the Astra Museum is the first in Europe to certify folk craftsmen, Ciprian Ștefan spoke about the city of Horezu, where “80% of the goods displayed at the roadside stands are brought from China”, reports turnulsfatului.ro.

“I wish that in 30 years when I will be retired and I come to walk in the museum in the summer to see folk craftsmen who will animate the Astra Museum because these folk craftsmen carry on our identity values ​​and identity values ​​matter a lot to -you know your place in the world, especially if we look at the international context. (..)”, said Ciprian Ștefan.

“It must be an obligation for us, cultural institutions with an ethnographic profile in Romania, in such a way as to protect our craftsmen who carry forward the identity values. I will give you an example Horezu, in Horezu I think we are talking about 15-20% craftsmen who produce ceramics correctly, according to the pattern, with materials, with tools, decorations. If you go to Horezu you will be surprised to see that 80% of the goods displayed at the roadside stalls are brought from China, which is not okay. We still have seven or eight potters in Horezu who make this pottery that can always be placed in the Horeca sector. That everyone is talking about a traditional gastronomy, my goodness, how beautiful and how tasty it is, I guarantee you that it is tasty, but no one takes care of all the components including the part of the instruments used to make this traditional gastronomy of ours truly traditional and authentic “, he also said.

The Astra Museum, the first in Europe to certify folk craftsmen

The ASTRA Museum in Sibiu is the first in Europe to certify, starting this year, popular craftsmen from different fields, which means that they will be able to prove that they are the most suitable for a correctly executed restoration work

“I want to tell you for the first time that the ASTRA Museum is the first museum institution in Romania accredited as a center for the evaluation and certification of professional skills for the following occupations – artisan carpenter, construction worker, beams, adobe and stone, and makers of wooden handicrafts. (…) At the European level, we are the only museum institution that offers these certifications and I want to tell you that the echoes are fabulous, especially through the existing projects”, explained Ciprian Ştefan, quoted by Agerpres.