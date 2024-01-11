If you had to buy a new car, would you opt for a fuel or electric one?

#buy #car #opt #fuel #electric

These days there is more and more talk about alternative vehicles to the more traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles. But this is a topic that generates a lot of debate and not everyone agrees on the advantages of certain cars. Therefore, in our question this week we want you to tell us which type of car you would opt for if you had to buy one now: petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric? Participate!

If you had to buy a new car now, which one would you choose?

In the automotive sector we are witnessing some significant and necessary changes regarding environmental issues. The electric car market has gained prominence and several popular brands already have, or are developing, their own models.

However, one of the biggest obstacles currently to purchasing an electric car is still related to the price at which they are launched. But there are also a large number of defenders of traditional combustion-powered vehicles who remain loyal to these cars. And it is mainly between these and those who believe that the future passes through electric cars that there are the biggest debates.

On the other hand, drivers also have the option of hybrid cars, which can be powered by both combustion and electricity, although sometimes this alternative seems to remain more in the background, not having as much prominence in the sector’s news.

So, tell us what type of car you would opt for if you had to buy one now: diesel, gasoline, hybrid or electric. You can vote using the survey below.

