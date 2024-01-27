If you have palpitations, there are foods that a cardiologist advises against eating

#palpitations #foods #cardiologist #advises #eating

“Palpitations occur when the heartbeat becomes stronger”, explains the Médis health group’s website. “They are characterized by an uncomfortable sensation, which may be associated with a greater acceleration of the heart rate or irregularity of the heart rhythm”, they continue.

If this is your case, it is best to be careful with your diet. According to cardiologist Elizabeth Klodas, speaking to the website The Healthy, there are five ingredients that you should really avoid if you are in this situation. Know everything.

Alcohol

“Alcohol has a diuretic effect, which means it can lead to dehydration. When you are not adequately hydrated, the risk of palpitations increases further.”

Caffeine

“If you are prone to palpitations, it’s a good idea to avoid or at least limit these types of options.”

Processed foods

“They often contain added sugars and fats that are harmful to your health.”

Delicatessen and sausages

“They can contribute significantly to increasing sodium content.”

Spicy foods

“It can cause several physiological responses that lead to increased heart rate.”

