If you have these symptoms, rush to the hospital immediately

Some warning signals that come with a headache may actually be alarming for your health. Therefore, you should definitely pay attention to these conditions accompanied by headache and apply to the hospital immediately.

in Medyatava According to the news, Neurosurgery Specialist Op. Dr. Kerem Bıkmaz gave important information by warning about some conditions that occur together with headache. Headaches are a problem seen in 90% of our society. Some reasons that cause headaches are:

WHAT CAUSES HEADACHE?

Chemical irregularities, diseases in the nerves and vessels in and around the brain, and genetic factors (For example, familial transmission in migraine pain is well known).

Factors that do not cause headache but activate predisposing factors are; Stress, depression, certain foods and additives, fasting or low blood sugar, alcohol and caffeine, change in sleep patterns, hormonal changes, changes in weather, pollens in the air, bright light and excessive noise.

Not all headaches are the same. There may be mild or unbearable pain, it may occur once a month or many times a day, the pain may affect one or both sides of the head, or it may last for an hour or for days. Just as headaches are different, the methods to get rid of them also vary.

Kiss. Dr. Kerem Bıkmaz continues his words as follows;

WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNALS OF HEADACHE?

Diseases of the eyes, ears, teeth or jaw

•Sinus infection

•Alerjiler

•Temporal arteritis- a disease that affects the arteries on the side of the head and is often seen in people over the age of 55.

•Glioma

•İnme

•Aneurysm (Bubble)

•Brain abscess (infection)

•Meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord)

•A severe blow to the head

IN WHICH CASES SHOULD A DOCTOR BE CONSULTED?

If your headaches prevent you from doing your routine activities at home or work, or if you think the current pain is the most severe pain you have ever experienced, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.

•Sudden and very severe pain

•If accompanied by visual impairment, confusion, loss of consciousness, numbness or similar changes

•If it wakes you up at night

•If it starts to become more frequent and severe

•If it started after a blow to the head

•If it is accompanied by fever and neck stiffness and/or follows a throat or respiratory tract infection

•If there are accompanying seizures

•If seen in children or the elderly