If you have your eye on the Mégane E-Tech, take advantage! Renault lowered its price by 5000 euros

It’s not just Tesla’s colors that feature news about price reductions for electric cars. This time, the novelty is signed by Renault: the Mégane E-Tech is 5000 euros cheaper.

Renault entered 2024 to attract the attention of those interested in its Mégane E-Tech. The 100% electric model from the French brand is 5000 euros cheaper. In fact, 5360 euros in all its versions.

In 2023, the access version, Mégane E-Tech EV40 130 cost 38,350 euros, now rising to 32,990 euros; the E-Tech EV60 130 variant drops from 42,850 to 37,490 euros; and, finally, the E-Tech EV60 220, whose price drops from 44,850 to 39,490 euros.

Version

Mégane E-Tech EV40 130

Mégane E-Tech EV60 130

Mégane E-Tech EV60 220

Prices 2023

From 38,350 euros

From 42,850 euros

From 44,850 euros

Prices 2024

From 32,990 euros

From 37,490 euros

From 39,490 euros

The Portuguese range has four equipment levels – Equilibre, Evolution ER, Techno and Iconic – and two mechanical and electrical options. Thus, there is a version equipped with a 131 hp and 250 nm propellant with a 40 kWh battery and a range of 300 km. Next is an option with the same engine, but a 60 kWh battery for 470 km of autonomy, and finally a version with 218 hp and 350 nm of torque. The 60 kWh battery is good for 450 km.

Renault has not yet clarified this price reduction for the Mégane E-Tech.

Although the most obvious explanation seems to be related to competition, especially from China, which is penetrating the market with more accessible proposals, the brand has previously clarified that it does not want to enter into a “price war”.

According to the Observer, this reduction is due to “the repositioning of the model, due to the arrival, still in 2024, of the new R5 and Scénic trams”. Both with the promise of attractive prices.