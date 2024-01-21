If you need to certify, do so today. Fuels will become more expensive

#certify #today #Fuels #expensive

If you need to top up your vehicle, it’s best to go to the pump this Sunday, as fuel prices will become more expensive from tomorrow onwards.

The increase is expected to occur in both diesel and gasoline, with increases of around two cents per liter, according to forecasts released by the Automóvel Club de Portugal (ACP).

These estimates come at a time when the average price of simple diesel is €1,562/liter, while simple 95 gasoline is costing, on average, €1,645/liter, according to data from the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG).

At the beginning of this week, remember, diesel and gasoline had already seen an increase in price compared to the previous week.

The ACP emphasizes that “these forecasts are made based on the assumption of maintenance of the extraordinary tax reduction measures applied by the government, to mitigate the increase in prices”.

“The measures in force include the reduction of the ISP (which is equivalent to a reduction in VAT of 23% and 13%), the compensation mechanism through which the ISP is reduced in relation to additional VAT revenue and the suspension of updating the carbon tax”, recalls the ACP.

