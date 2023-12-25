If your body lacks calcium, stay meters away from these foods

#body #lacks #calcium #stay #meters #foods

Appreciated around the world, coffee is a drink that, when consumed in excess, can compromise the absorption of calcium, an essential nutrient for the health of bones and teeth.

In addition to coffee, other foods rich in caffeine, such as chocolate, teas and soft drinks, can also contribute to reducing calcium absorption, experts warn. Understand better below:

Calcium and osteoporosis

Calcium plays a crucial role in bone formation, preventing conditions such as osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is characterized by the loss of bone mass, making bones porous and more susceptible to fractures.

Other nutrients for bones

Nutritionist Fernanda Brunacci, member of the Brazilian Association of Bone Assessment and Osteometabolism (ABRASSO), highlights the importance of nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus and vitamin K for bone health.

This is because these nutrients can be found in foods such as nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes, dark green leafy vegetables, beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas, meats, spinach, broccoli, watercress and kale.

Coffee with milk and calcium

According to Brunacci, adequate calcium intake is essential throughout life, and it is ideal to consume around 3 cups of coffee per day. She emphasizes that consuming coffee with milk, prioritizing more milk than coffee, does not harm bone health.

Protein and bone health

Protein also plays a crucial role in bone health, stimulating the production and secretion of hormones that promote the absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the intestine. Brunacci suggests a balanced distribution of proteins throughout the day, coming from lean meats, milk and skimmed derivatives.

Sodium and bone loss

In addition to coffee, excess sodium in your daily diet can be harmful to your bones. The recommendation is not to exceed 5 grams of salt per day. The nutritionist warns that the average salt consumption by Brazilians is almost double this recommendation, making it necessary to pay attention to the salt added to food.

Sugar and low calcium

Ultra-processed foods rich in simple sugar should also be avoided, as they can increase insulin levels in the body, making it difficult for the kidneys to reabsorb calcium.

Therefore, this phenomenon can make people more likely to develop low calcium levels, representing a risk factor for osteoporosis, warns the specialist.

Balanced diet and healthy bones

Therefore, maintaining a balanced diet, rich in calcium and other essential nutrients, while limiting the consumption of coffee, sodium and ultra-processed foods, is essential to preserving bone health throughout life.

With information from the Terra portal.