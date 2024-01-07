Ifo economists expect a decline in inflation worldwide

#Ifo #economists #expect #decline #inflation #worldwide

Economic experts around the world expect inflation rates to decrease over the next three years, concludes the Economic Experts Survey, a quarterly survey carried out by the Ifo institute and the Swiss Institute of Economic Policy.

According to this survey, the global inflation rate will reach 5.0% in 2024, reach 4.4% next year and 3.6% in 2027.

In the USA, inflation for this year is expected to reach 3.2%, in the United Kingdom 4.3% and in Ireland 3.0%, according to Ifo.

“Compared to last year, inflation expectations for this year are significantly lower,” says Niklas Potrafke, researcher at the Munich-based institute. Germany will have a rate of 3.4%, adds Ifo.

According to the analysis, inflation expectations for 2024 are well below the world average in Western Europe (3.1%) and North America (3.2%); are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points lower compared to last quarter’s survey.

For 2027, experts still expect inflation of 2.1% in Western Europe and 2.4% in North America.

Among the regions with particularly high inflation expectations are South America (29.1%) and large parts of Africa. A total of 1,431 economic experts from 124 countries participated in the survey from December 7 to 21, 2023.