Ifo economists expect a decline in inflation worldwide

#Ifo #economists #expect #decline #inflation #worldwide

Economic experts around the world expect inflation rates to decrease over the next three years, concludes the Economic Experts Survey, a quarterly survey carried out by the Ifo institute and the Swiss Institute of Economic Policy.

Economic experts around the world expect inflation rates to decrease over the next three years, concludes the Economic Experts Survey, a quarterly survey carried out by the Ifo institute and the Swiss Institute of Economic Policy.

According to this survey, the global inflation rate will reach 5.0% in 2024, reach 4.4% next year and 3.6% in 2027.

In the USA, inflation for this year is expected to reach 3.2%, in the United Kingdom 4.3% and in Ireland 3.0%, according to Ifo.

“Compared to last year, inflation expectations for this year are significantly lower,” says Niklas Potrafke, researcher at the Munich-based institute. Germany will have a rate of 3.4%, adds Ifo.

According to the analysis, inflation expectations for 2024 are well below the world average in Western Europe (3.1%) and North America (3.2%); are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points lower compared to last quarter’s survey.

For 2027, experts still expect inflation of 2.1% in Western Europe and 2.4% in North America.

Among the regions with particularly high inflation expectations are South America (29.1%) and large parts of Africa. A total of 1,431 economic experts from 124 countries participated in the survey from December 7 to 21, 2023.

Also Read:  Why do the Portuguese like PPR so much when it yields so little?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lethal pistol and dozens of cartridges, stolen from a house in Ilfov county. The police are looking for the author of the theft and announce filters
Lethal pistol and dozens of cartridges, stolen from a house in Ilfov county. The police are looking for the author of the theft and announce filters
Posted on
Without a win: Japanese triumphs at the “Four Chances”
Without a win: Japanese triumphs at the “Four Chances”
Posted on
Support Mohammed (19) for MS treatment
Support Mohammed (19) for MS treatment
Posted on
Try the most successful and easiest dessert based on its origins, using the Mahalal method, with all its secrets and tricks, in the exact quantities and with a delicious taste.
Try the most successful and easiest dessert based on its origins, using the Mahalal method, with all its secrets and tricks, in the exact quantities and with a delicious taste.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News