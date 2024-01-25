Ifo index touches 2020 lows and puts German recovery in question

#Ifo #index #touches #lows #puts #German #recovery #question

Difficulties continue to arise for the largest economy in the euro zone, now pressured again by costs, but also affected by strikes and the budget issue. Analysts begin to doubt the recovery at the beginning of 2024 and even admit a new year of negative growth.

Agents’ confidence in the German economy unexpectedly fell again in January, reaching its lowest level since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic was in full force. The short wave of optimism at the end of 2023 was interrupted by renewed pressure created on logistics chains with tension in the Red Sea and the federal government’s budgetary difficulties, leading to the second consecutive drop in confidence.

The Ifo index fell in January from 86.3 to 85.2, a six-month low, when the market was pointing to a slight increase to 86.7. This index, referring to the business environment in the German economy, fell for the second month in a row, illustrating the deterioration of the situation in the European industrial engine.

In detail, the sub-index relating to agents’ expectations fell from 84.3 to 83.5, while that relating to the current situation touched the lows of July 2020, falling to 87.0.

Germany had been experiencing a slight improvement in some activity indicators, giving analysts and investors some optimism about a possible recovery at the beginning of the year. This reading interrupts the recent trend, reflecting the mounting problems in the German economy.

The year ended with the energy crisis stabilizing, after the worsening crisis with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but several areas of concern have emerged since then. The federal budget was one of them, with the German Supreme Court ruling that funds not used during the pandemic response could not be channeled towards the climate emergency, in part because they violated the country’s budget restrictions.

The situation was resolved at the end of last year, but it did not provide the gain in confidence that some analysts expected. Meanwhile, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have increased costs and delivery times for German industry, returning pressure on prices. To make matters worse, the country is also facing several strikes in key sectors, such as transport.

Given this scenario, it is difficult to project growth above zero for the first quarter, admits Pantheon Macro and ING bank. Both converge on the prediction that the recovery risks being delayed for another quarter, with analysts at the Dutch bank even anticipating that the German economy risks closing the year with a further decline in GDP, which would mark the first time since the beginning of the century that Berlin records two consecutive years of recession.