IFRANE PROVINCIAL TOURISM COMMITTEE CELEBRATES NEW YEAR 2024 IN CENTER OF IFRANE

#IFRANE #PROVINCIAL #TOURISM #COMMITTEE #CELEBRATES #YEAR #CENTER #IFRANE

Mohammed Drihem

Like the major tourist cities of the Kingdom, the little Switzerland of Morocco that is the City of Ifrane experienced this weekend of December 29 to 31, 2023 a considerable influx of Moroccan and foreign visitors from all the Cities and Regions of the Kingdom.

Indeed ; although the snow was not there with the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 celebrations as in the good old days of yesteryear, the City of Ifrane hosted this weekend of December 29-31 which coincides with the end of the year 2023 a large number of national and foreign tourists coming from all regions of Morocco to celebrate the end of the year 2023 and welcome with joy and joy the new year 2024 in the city from Ifrane who; at the initiative of the new provincial tourism committee (CPT) recently reconstituted supported by the AFISED Association and the provincial and local authorities; has adorned itself with all the colors to ensure a better and more lively stay for its guests.

Many tourists approached at Lion Square in downtown Ifrane expressed their full satisfaction with their stays in this beautiful mountain town which, although not snow-covered as desired this year, retains its beauty, its charm, its captivating calm and serenity and much sought after by the visitor to forget the stress of the hellish and monotonous life of large metropolises.

For all these tourists coming from Rabat, Salé, Nador, Fez, Kenitra and Tetouan among other cities in Morocco and even from Spain, Jordan and other brotherly and friendly countries to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ifrane; the holidays of this end of year 2023 still remain a good opportunity for them to travel a little and have a change of scenery in peace and good humor far from the stress of daily life especially in a city as beautiful as Ifrane which is has stood out from other cities in the Kingdom this year to offer its visitors a better welcome in a pleasant setting full of color, joy and entertainment.

Contacted by our regional correspondent on site, Omar Jaïd, newly elected President of the Provincial Tourism Council (CTP) of Ifrane, told us: “We have just formed our CTP director office not long ago and; at the same time ; we began our actions by installing a scene at the Lion Square in downtown Ifrane where we also decorated a Christmas “tree” and the statue of the legendary Lion of Ifrane to allow visitors and for tourists to (Re)discover the City in another way that is out of the ordinary and at the same time offer them a better, lively setting where they can immortalize in photos the very good times spent in the city.

Next month ; he added; we will have our well-defined action plan for the next four years which will allow us to clearly chart our path to succeed in other actions in the near future.