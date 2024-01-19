IGCP will issue bonds with a maturity of up to 21 years for a value of up to 1.75 billion

#IGCP #issue #bonds #maturity #years #billion

Portugal intends to place a total of between 1.5 and 1.75 billion in this auction. “The IGCP will hold three auctions of Treasury Bonds with maturity on October 17, 2028, April 11, 2042 and February 15, 2045, on January 24th at 10:30 am, with a global indicative amount between 1,500 million and 1,750 million euros”, reads the statement.

“The IGCP will hold three auctions of Treasury Bonds (OT) with maturity on October 17, 2028, April 11, 2042 and February 15, 2045, on January 24th at 10:30 am, with a global indicative amount between 1,500 million and 1,750 million euros”, reads the statement.

The longest issue maturing in 2045 (21 years) has an indicative interest of 4.1%. Bonds maturing in 2028 have an indicative interest rate of 2.125% and the line maturing in 2042 has an indicative interest rate of 1.15%.

It is recalled that on January 4th, Portugal placed, in the first syndicated sale of the year, four billion euros in ten-year Treasury Bonds with a coupon of 2.875%. According to “Bloomberg”, this issue has a maturity date of October 2031 and demand exceeded 19.4 billion euros. The Treasury and Public Debt Management Agency – IGCP mandated a banking syndicate to issue ten-year debt composed of BNP Paribas, CaixaBI, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan and Santander to organize the operation.

As Lusa wrote at the time, in the financing program for 2024, the IGCP indicates that the amount of the State’s net financing needs should be around 11.9 billion euros.

The agency plans to issue 13.9 billion euros of debt in Treasury Bonds during this year through the gross issuance of OT, combining monthly syndicates and auctions, and that the net financing resulting from the issuance of Treasury Bills (BT) will produce a positive impact of 6.1 billion euros.