Iggy Azalea quits music and focuses on a career in design | Backbiting

Jan 4, 2024 at 11:35 AM Update: an hour ago

Iggy Azalea starts the new year with a career change. The Australian rapper stops making music and focuses on her work as a designer creative director. She no longer finishes the album she was working on.

“I have actually known for a long time that I have more passion for design and… creative direction than for writing songs,” writes 33-year-old Azalea on X. The rapper says he is much more confident in this.

“That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been on hold for a few months while I gave direction to another project. And actually I don’t feel the urge to continue with it now.”

Azalea told her fans last year that she was working on new musical repertoire. She says she understands that she has disappointed them. “But it’s more important that I don’t disappoint myself.”

In the Netherlands, Azalea is best known for hits such as Fancy in Black Widow.

