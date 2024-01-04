Iggy Azalea quits music and focuses on a career in design | Backbiting

#Iggy #Azalea #quits #music #focuses #career #design #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Jan 4, 2024 at 11:35 AM Update: an hour ago

Iggy Azalea starts the new year with a career change. The Australian rapper stops making music and focuses on her work as a designer creative director. She no longer finishes the album she was working on.

“I have actually known for a long time that I have more passion for design and… creative direction than for writing songs,” writes 33-year-old Azalea on X. The rapper says he is much more confident in this.

“That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been on hold for a few months while I gave direction to another project. And actually I don’t feel the urge to continue with it now.”

Azalea told her fans last year that she was working on new musical repertoire. She says she understands that she has disappointed them. “But it’s more important that I don’t disappoint myself.”

In the Netherlands, Azalea is best known for hits such as Fancy in Black Widow.

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

BacklapIggy AzaleaMusic

Also Read:  Ciolacu about the sacked secretary of state: I gave up my revolutionary certificate, leave me the hell alone, what do they want from me?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The flu epidemic in A Coruña causes a 35% increase in emergency consultations
The flu epidemic in A Coruña causes a 35% increase in emergency consultations
Posted on
Four people swept away by flood
Four people swept away by flood
Posted on
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
Posted on
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News