Igone de Jongh’s dance company with Ukrainian refugees stops | Book & Culture

#Igone #Jonghs #dance #company #Ukrainian #refugees #stops #Book #Culture

By our entertainment editors

Jan 10, 2024 at 3:12 pm

The United Ukrainian Ballet, the dance company led by Igone de Jongh and Rinus Sprong, will stop on March 1. The dance company, which consists of sixty refugee dancers from Ukraine, appears to be too expensive to continue.

“Money, money, money. It’s a shame that it all came to an end. But if you add up all the costs of a tour with sixty dancers, such as wages, rehearsal allowances, catering and transport, you arrive at amounts that the cultural sector cannot afford.” say De Jongh and Sprong de Volksrant.

The SENF agency cannot confirm that the costs are indeed the reason for the end of the dance company. In any case, the dancers now have to find another job. De Jongh and Sprong try to help them as much as possible. A number of them dance in De Jongh’s own ballet productions.

In the coming days the company will perform the performance in Nijmegen, Zeist and Eindhoven Ukraine 4 Ever – You Can’t Kill the Dance. According to the newspaper, the foundation will continue to exist “for a possible restart and incidental initiatives”.

Image: ANP

UkraineRefugees