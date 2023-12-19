Igor Lichnovsky keeps his promise and gets the 14th title of America tattooed (VIDEO) – Fox Sports

#Igor #Lichnovsky #promise #14th #title #America #tattooed #VIDEO #Fox #Sports

Igor Lichnovsky seems to be clear about what he wants amid the rumors about his future after the championship won with América, curiously against the owner of his card, Tigres. The Chilean defender decided to get a tattoo that will forever remember Americanism, by putting a star next to the number 14, in reference to the Águilas’ fourteenth Liga MX title.

However, we will have to wait to find out what the future of the South American will be, taking into account that he was on loan and would have to return to report in Monterrey with the runners-up, in case the boards do not negotiate for him or do not reach an agreement. agreement.

SEE MORE: América: These players would be absent from the Águilas for Clausura 2024

Igor Lichnovsky got America’s 14 tattooed!

The official Club América account on TikTok shared the tattoo they gave Igor Lichnovsky with a ’14’ along with a star in commemoration of the championship achieved with the Águilas. Many fans on social networks came forward to assure that having gotten that tattoo is an indication that the Chilean will remain in the most winning institution in Mexican soccer. It is important to remember that he revealed that from the first day he arrived he felt very well received and would like to continue.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: They celebrated the 14th of America! Roger Martínez, Agustín Marchesín and Guido Rodríguez congratulated the Águilas

Will Igor Lichnovsky stay in America?

Igor Lichnovsky arrived at América on loan from Tigres in the last gasp of the transfer market in Liga MX. Although it seems that Americanism is happy with the Chilean defender, we will have to wait if the Eagles want to keep him and if they reach an agreement with the cats.

Igor Lichnosvky, champion with America

DON’T MISS: Raymundo Fulgencio, ‘villain’ of Tigres in the Final against América, was a fan of the Águilas in his childhood (PHOTO)