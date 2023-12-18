IGT registers more than a thousand labor infractions during the year in Cuando Cubango

The General Labor Inspectorate (IGT), in the province of Cuando Cubango, said it had registered a total of 1,184 labor infractions, from January to December this year.

The head of the IGT inspection section, Augusto Liula, explained that during the period in question, 888 labor infractions were recorded in the Commerce sector, 130 in the service provision sector, 38 in civil construction and the same number in the Education sector, 32 in Health, 21 in Industry, 19 in Transport and 18 in Hospitality and Tourism.

The official highlighted that since January of this year, 15 fines have been imposed, which resulted in the collection of more than five million kwanzas for the Treasury’s Single Account.

According to the person responsible, during the current year, IGT recorded four work accidents, of which two in the Civil Construction, Commerce and Energy and Water sectors, with one case each, with individuals aged between 25 and 36 being the victims. .