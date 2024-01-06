III published a shocking photo. Károly’s hidden son, here is the proof of the decade-long scam?

In recent years, the life of the British royal family has been really turbulent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left for America, and they gained more and more space in show business, and since then, scandals and fabrications have been hitting each other, stories that in most cases should be scrutinized more. III. However, Károly and Kamilla are usually silent, and Vilmos and Katalin do not comment on the events either.

Then it happens that III. A new front opens up for Károly, which is the scene of even more interesting assumptions than the previous ones. An example of this is the fact that the newspapers constantly write about the possibility of his resignation in the near future.

And so is the case in which an Australian man tries to prove that he is actually III, the third son of Király. We have already written a lot about Simon Dorante-Day’s story and claims, since he is also present on social media sites and often talks about the fact that he is actually a descendant of the English monarch, but has just defected to the land of Australia, in the company of various proofs.

The man claims that Kamilla and III. Károly’s hidden child.

The man very often claims that he looks a lot like Károly, which is how he tries to support his claims. It also often comes up that Károly and Kamilla have known each other for a long time, so this does not affect whether they were in a relationship before, even before Diana. She recently came up with a photo that was taken before she was born, and she explains that Kamilla has a small bump on her stomach, Kamilla is flashing a pregnant belly.

And the man also looked into the fact that before his birth, Kamilla was not present in social life for a long time. The picture was taken by Marca published it by clicking HERE can also be viewed. The man often uploads videos and pictures showing what he says is a strong resemblance to the royal couple:

